Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC) is set to enter the alternative investment fund (AIF) space with the launch of a private credit fund next month. The fund, which aims to raise between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, will cater to the capital needs of unlisted companies by providing debt financing for acquisition funding and capital expansion.
According to Deepak Agrawal, chief investment officer (CIO), fixed income, Kotak AMC, the company will contribute 20 per cent of the total funds. "We plan to complete the fundraising within the first year and deploy the funds as soon as possible," Agrawal said.
Private credit funds provide debt financing to companies, offering an alternative to traditional bank funding sources. These funds are often sought by companies with lower credit ratings that require more flexible repayment terms.
With the launch of its private credit fund, Kotak AMC will join other fund houses that have already entered this space amid growing investor interest.
“While there are over half a dozen fund houses that have entered this space, we don’t see ourselves as late entrants. There are enough opportunities, and we will try to deploy the funds within the first year. A longer drawdown period can weigh on returns,” said Saurabh Tripathi, CIO, private credit, Kotak AMC.
The returns generated by private credit funds range between 13 per cent and 16 per cent, he added.
More From This Section
Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex extends rally, rises 111 pts led by HDFC Bank; Nifty ends flat
Earlier this year, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (ABSL AMC) announced its Rs 2,500-crore performing credit fund, with the first close expected by early next year. Several other fund houses have also launched funds in the credit risk category.
AIFs have witnessed rising interest from ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and Indian family offices in Tier-II cities, with commitments crossing Rs 12 trillion.
“We have seen success in this segment globally. We now want to offer this product to domestic investors, where the appetite has risen, including from smaller cities,” Tripathi added.
A report last year by Praxis, in collaboration with the AIF association IVCA, estimated that private credit assets under management (AUM) in India could reach $60 billion to $70 billion by 2028.
The report also noted that the average deal size in 2023 stood at approximately $80 million, up from $33 million in 2022. In the first half of 2023, over $5.1 billion was deployed through private credit funds.
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)