Spicejet's domestic market share makes consistent gains towards 2023-end

No-frills airline SpiceJet has seen a gradual increase in its domestic market share towards the end of the year, following a decline in the first half of 2023, DGCA data showed.

The airline, which recorded a share of 6.2 per cent in November, announced last month the addition of 44 flights on new and existing routes for the winter schedule. The carrier has recently added eight Boeing 737s, including four 737 Max planes, to its fleet.

However, the airline has not yet attained this year's peak market share, which was 7.3 per cent in January.





India's domestic air passenger traffic rose 9 per cent to more than 1.27 crore in November, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, India's largest carrier, IndiGo, saw a marginal decline in its market share from 62.6 per cent in October to 61.8 per cent in November.

The Tata-Group-owned Air India's market share remained constant at 10.5 per cent in November, while its sister airline Vistara saw its share marginally dip from 9.7 per cent in October to 9.4 per cent in November.

The conglomerate's other airline, AIX Connect, formerly Air Asia India, saw its market share remain constant at 6.6 per cent in November.

Cumulatively, the Tata-group-owned airlines command a market share of 26.5 per cent.

Together, IndiGo and Tata Group airlines account for 88.3 per cent of the total domestic aviation market in the country.

Akasa Air's domestic market share has remained constant at 4.2 per cent since August.

In June, Akasa surpassed SpiceJet in monthly domestic passengers with a 4.9 per cent share compared to SpiceJet's 4.4 per cent. However, Akasa's share declined to 4.2 per cent in August due to flight cancellations caused by pilot resignations.