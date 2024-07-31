Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SRF, BPCL among top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for July 31

SRF has given trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BUY SRF | CMP: Rs 2,552 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,480 | Target: Rs 2,700

SRF has given trend line breakout on daily chart and holding well above the same.  Momentum indicator RSI is positively placed which help the stock to continue upside momentum. Buying is visible across Chemical space which may support the ongoing up move.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

BUY BPCL | CMP: Rs 348 | Stop Loss: Rs 335 | Target: Rs 370

BPCL has given Pole and Flag breakout on weekly scale and forming Higher top – Higher bottom structure from last 6 trading session which clearly indicates positive momentum will continue. Buying is visible across OMC’s space which has bullish implications.  

BUY Dixon | CMP: Rs 11,977 | Stop Loss: Rs 11,620 | Target: Rs 12,700

Dixon has given narrow range breakout on daily chart and holding well above its short term moving averages. Higher high – higher low sequence is intact on daily chart which shows uptrend will continue further.

More From This Section

Sebi proposes seven key changes to curb derivatives trading framework

PNB Housing Finance block deal today: 13% equity changes hands on BSE

Capital gains tax, valuation woes: No stopping the mid, smallcap bulls

Sebi mulls changes in norms for FPIs from land-bordering countries

Don't want Paytm-like contamination in stock markets, says Sebi chief


(Chandan Taparia is a senior vice president of equity derivatives & technicals, broking & distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Also Read

Nifty Pvt Banks & IT: Check key breakout levels, trading strategies here

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on July 31

Nifty Fin Services in corrective phase, PSU Banks rangebound; details here

Tata Chemicals, BoB: Top picks by Jatin Gedia of ShareKhan for July 30

Nifty 50 & Midcap Select: Check support, resistance and other details here

Topics : Stock calls SRF stock SRF OMCs BPCL BPCL Dixon Technologies (India) Dixon Technologies Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon