Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sebi proposes seven key changes to curb derivatives trading framework

Proposes seven key measures to enhance investor protection, market stability

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at the “Indian Capital Markets Transformative Shifts Achieved through Technology and Reforms” Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at the “Indian Capital Markets Transformative Shifts Achieved through Technology and Reforms” Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday proposed seven key changes to the derivatives trading framework to enhance investor protection and market stability.

Based on expert working group recommendations, the market regulator has proposed fewer option strike prices, upfront collection of options premiums, tripling minimum contract sizes, and reducing weekly expiries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The much-awaited recommendations come amid concerns raised by various financial regulators and economists about exponential growth in the derivatives market, where daily turnover tends to exceed Rs 400 trillion, and sharp losses incurred by small investors.

“If there is an annual loss of Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000 crore of household savings through derivatives, it is a macro concern. This (money) could potentially get deployed more productively in the next IPO round, mutual funds, or productive use for the economy,” Sebi chair Madhabi Puri Buch said at an event at NSE ahead of the release of the consultation paper.

If Sebi’s proposals are approved, both the NSE and BSE could see a dent in their trading volumes and, in turn, erosion in their profitability.

When questioned about the impact of new norms on its profitability, MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan of NSE, the country’s largest exchange, said bourses are first-level regulators first and a profit-making enterprise later. He added that they will follow Sebi’s guidelines on derivatives once they are finalised.

More From This Section

Colgate shares settle 5% higher after hitting all-time high on Q1 earnings

Stock Market Highlights, July 30: Benchmarks end flat; Smallcap stocks shine

Jindal Drilling stock price zooms 18% after mixed June quarter performance

Foreign investors unhappy after India restores curbs on some bond purchases

This Ashish Kacholia stock has zoomed 55% in July; up 125% from June low


Sebi’s proposal will mean exchanges reduce their offerings in the options segment to one benchmark each for weekly expiry. At present, every day of the week has a weekly expiry of an index. This has given rise to speculative trading with the bulk of the notional turnover generated on the expiry day.

Further, the regulator plans to increase the minimum contract size to Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh. This will further be increased after six months of the introduction of the contract.

The other proposals include upfront collection of options premiums from buyers, an increase in contract margins near expiry, intraday monitoring of position limits, rationalisation of contract strikes, and removal of calendar spread benefits on the expiry day.

As per Sebi, the cumulative trading loss incurred by 9.25 million unique individuals and proprietorship firms who traded in the index derivatives of NSE stood at Rs 51,689 crore in FY24.

Sebi has also pointed out that nearly 28 per cent of the notional turnover on Nifty weekly expiry comes in the last hour, while the same stands at 40 per cent for Sensex.

“Bursts of speculative hyperactivity in derivative markets, particularly by individual players, can detract from sustained capital formation by endangering both investor protection and market stability,” noted Sebi in the consultation paper.

As per an industry estimate, over 80 per cent of the fees collected by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) comes from options.

Besides exchanges, the fresh proposals will hurt brokers, who are already grappling with a slew of regulatory changes.

Also Read

Don't want Paytm-like contamination in stock markets, says Sebi chief

Sebi mulls disclosure norm changes for FPIs from land-bordering countries

Sebi proposes measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Sebi launches chatbot SEVA, Prudent AUM crosses Rs 1 trillion, and more

Topics : SEBI Futures & Options Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon