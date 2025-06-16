Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterlite Technologies surges 13% on heavy volumes; soars 22% in 3 days

Sterlite Technologies surges 13% on heavy volumes; soars 22% in 3 days

Sterlite Technologies announced the launch of a new generation of Data Centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power demands of AI-driven data centres.

Sterlite Tech

Sterlite Technologies soared 13% in intra-day deals on Monday.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Share price of Sterlite Technologies today

 
Shares of Sterlite Technologies (STL), a leading optical and digital solutions company, hit an over three-month high at ₹94.38, surging 13 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company said it expanded its Data Centre portfolio to meet emerging requirements for AI data centres. 
 
The stock price of this smallcap telecom equipment & accessories company was trading at its highest level since February 25, 2025. In the past three trading days, it has rallied 22 per cent, and bounced back 59 per cent from its previous month low of ₹59 touched on May 9, 2025.
 
 
At 12:49 PM; STL was quoting 12.8 per cent higher at ₹94.03, as compared to 0.80 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold. A combined 31.18 million shares representing 6.4 per cent of the total equity of STL changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Sterlite Technologies announces expansion of Data Centre portfolio 

 
STL today announced the launch of a new generation of Data Centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power the relentless demands of AI-driven data centre infrastructure. This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure, the company said in a press release.
 
With the global data centre market projected to reach $517 billion by 2030 (growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR): 10.5 per cent from 2021- 2030), legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the demands for lower network latencies, rising network speeds and density requirements, as well as sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL bridges this gap by bringing to the core its 30+ year’s leadership in Optical network connectivity, the company said.

STL has partnered with Tech Data - India, a TD SYNNEX subsidiary, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to make STL solutions available in India.
 

Signs agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

 
STL through its Global Services Business (the demerged business vertical), in consortium with Dilip Buildcon, entered into an Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on June 11, 2025. The agreement pertains to the design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network under BharatNet for the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Telecom Circles - Package 13.
 
The total value of the contract was ₹2,631.14 crore (inclusive of GST), comprising capital expenditure (capex) of ₹1,620.50 crore and operating expenditure (opex) of ₹972.30 crore for the new network and ₹38.33 crore for the existing infrastructure.  The construction phase will span three years, followed by a 10-year maintenance period. Maintenance payments will be made at 5.5 per cent per annum of capex for the first five years and 6.5 per cent annually for the remaining five, according to the release issued by the company.
 

Sterlite Technologies - FY26 outlook

 
The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said STL's strategic priorities remain the same in the optical networking business. Some of the key strategic priorities for FY26 - the company’s focus remains on driving growth by increasing market share and optical fiber cables and improving connectivity attach rates. To achieve the goal of generating significant revenue from data center enterprise segments, STL will accelerate the development of comprehensive data center product suites and tap a vast potential in this market. Additionally, the management said the company will sustain its efforts to drive technology and cost leadership in the optical domain.  
 

About Sterlite Technologies (STL)

 
Sterlite Technologies (STL) is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Sterlite Technologies Data centre stock market trading Market trends telecom services

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

