Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bajaj group company Indef Manufacturing zooms 100% in 8 days. Do you own?

Bajaj group company Indef Manufacturing zooms 100% in 8 days. Do you own?

Share price of Indef Manufacturing hit a new high of ₹480.10, zooming 100 per cent from level of ₹239.70 on June 4, 2025.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of Indef Manufacturing today

 
Shares of Indef Manufacturing hit a new high of ₹480.10, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock of this microcap company continued its upward movement and has doubled in the past eight trading days. The market price of Bajaj group company, Indef Manufacturing zoomed 100 per cent from a level of ₹239.70 on June 4, 2025.
 
At 10:57 AM; Indef Manufacturing stock was trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹463.80, as compared to 0.55 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.  Follow Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 

Indef Manufacturing lists post demerger

 
In 2022, Hercules Hoists initiated a strategic restructuring to optimize its business operations. This led to the demerger of its manufacturing division into a separate entity, Indef Manufacturing, aiming for focused growth and enhanced operational efficiency. In 2023, Hercules Hoists embarked on a rebranding journey, drawing upon the esteemed legacy of the Bajaj Group, which spans 96 years. The stock listed on the stock exchanges on February 21, 2025.
 
As on March 31, 2025, Bajaj Holdings and Investment held 19.53 per cent stake, while, Jamnalal Sons Private Limited held 19.35 per cent holding in Indef Manufacturing, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 

Indef clarifies on increase in volume

 
Indef Manufacturing in an exchange filing on June 6 said that the company has not withheld any material & positive information/ event that is required to be disclosed or any other material information/ event that in the company’s opinion would have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip.

Also Read

Premiumdefence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must have in your portfolio

Premiumtata motors

Tata Motors dips 5.5%, trades as top Sensex, Nifty 50 loser; here's why

pharma

Why did Natco Pharma's share price slip 3% in trade today? Details here

market, stock trading, trading

Arkade Developers shares rise 3% on ₹2,000 crore Thane project foray

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma share slips 2% as USFDA flags 8 observations for Halol facility

 
Therefore, the increase in the price/ volume of the scrip of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven and the management of the company is in no way connected with any such increase in price /volume.
 

Opportunities

 
The growth of the material handling products industry is intricately tied to the expansion of construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, transport, and shipping activities. With the rapid modernization of industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and chemicals, alongside advancements in transportation and warehousing, the demand for material handling systems is poised to soar. As the Indian economy continues to strengthen, there will be a notable surge in demand for manufactured goods, thereby creating significant opportunities for suppliers offering a diverse range of material handling products and services.
 
The company’s business is intricately linked to investments in new projects, expansion of existing capacities, and the overall sentiment in industrial production activities. There was a steady demand from the capital expenditure (capex) industry, buoyed by positive signals from the government towards capex investment, according to the company.
 

About Indef Manufacturing

 
Indef Manufacturing is India's leading provider of material handling solutions under the Bajaj Indef brand. Resulting entity from the demerger of Hercules Hoists, the company now operates as an independent entity, focusing on innovation, engineering excellence, and global expansion.
 
With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Khalapur and Chakan, Bajaj Indef delivers world-class lifting solutions that cater to a diverse range of industries--from MSMEs to large-scale EPC projects.
 

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 500pts; Nifty tests 24,900; Nifty IT up 1%; SMIDs mixed

IPO

Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 72%, GMP 10%

MSCI

MSCI rejig: Swiggy, Mazagon Dock among 4 entrants; $850 mn inflows likely

IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO Day 2 update: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Sacheerome IPO

Solid listing: Sacheerome shares list at 50% premium, beat IPO GMP forecast

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading The Smart Investor Bajaj Group stock market rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMHT CET 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon