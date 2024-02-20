Stock market LIVE: Asian markets largely decline; Wall St closed overnight
Stock market LIVE updates on February 20, 2024: The US markets were closed overnight
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on February 20: Stock-specific action and global cues are expected to guide the domestic equity markets on Tuesday.
At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was flat at 22,169 levels, down 3 points.
On Monday, equity markets closed near record-highs after the NSE Nifty index made a new peak of 22,187 in the intraday trade. The index closed 82 points higher at 22,122, while the BSE Sensex climbed 282 points to end at 72,708.
Stocks to Watch
At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty was flat at 22,169 levels, down 3 points.
On Monday, equity markets closed near record-highs after the NSE Nifty index made a new peak of 22,187 in the intraday trade. The index closed 82 points higher at 22,122, while the BSE Sensex climbed 282 points to end at 72,708.
Stocks to Watch
Whirlpool of India: Promoter Whirlpool Mauritius will likely divest 24 per cent stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 1,230 per share, which is a discount of 7.6 per cent to current market price.
Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has re-engaged with Sony Group Corp in a last-ditch attempt to revive their $10-billion merger, which had been officially called off on January 22, reports said.
Global markets
Asian markets are mixed this morning with Australia's ASX200 and Japan's Nikkei rising up to 0.6 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, fellin the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.
The US markets were closed overnight.
Torrent Power: The company will develop four projects of pumped storage hydro, green hydrogen, solar energy generation with investment of Rs 25,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has re-engaged with Sony Group Corp in a last-ditch attempt to revive their $10-billion merger, which had been officially called off on January 22, reports said.
Global markets
Asian markets are mixed this morning with Australia's ASX200 and Japan's Nikkei rising up to 0.6 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, fellin the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.
The US markets were closed overnight.
8:04 AM
ALERT :: China boosts property funding with first cut in key loan rate since June
>> China's lenders cut the country's benchmark five-year loan prime rate for the first time since June.
>> The Chinese central bank kept its one-year loan prime rate — the peg for most household and corporate loans in China — unchanged at 3.45%.
>> The benchmark five-year loan rate — the peg for most mortgages — was cut by 25 basis points to 3.95%, according to a statement Tuesday from the People's Bank of China.
>> The cut was larger than expected as a Reuters poll had pegged cut between 5-15 bps.
>> Meanwhile, China cut the reserve ratio requirements for its banks by 50 basis points from Feb. 5, providing 1 trillion yuan ($139.8 billion) in long-term capital, while urging banks to support loans for high-quality real estate developers.
>> The Chinese central bank kept its one-year loan prime rate — the peg for most household and corporate loans in China — unchanged at 3.45%.
>> The benchmark five-year loan rate — the peg for most mortgages — was cut by 25 basis points to 3.95%, according to a statement Tuesday from the People's Bank of China.
>> The cut was larger than expected as a Reuters poll had pegged cut between 5-15 bps.
>> Meanwhile, China cut the reserve ratio requirements for its banks by 50 basis points from Feb. 5, providing 1 trillion yuan ($139.8 billion) in long-term capital, while urging banks to support loans for high-quality real estate developers.
7:58 AM
US index futures :: Trends indicate weakness may persist on Wall Street on Tuesday
7:55 AM
Gold at $3,000 and oil at $100 by 2025?
>> Gold prices could soar to $3,000 per ounce, and oil to $100 per barrel within the next 12 to 18 months subject to any one of three possible catalysts, according to Citi.
Gold
Gold, which is currently trading at $2,016, could surge by about 50%, if central banks sharply ramp up purchases of the yellow metal, a possible stagflation, or in case of a deep global recession.
Oil
The catalysts for oil to hit $100 per barrel include higher geopolitical risks, deeper OPEC+ cuts, and supply disruptions from key oil producing regions.
Source: CNBC
Gold, which is currently trading at $2,016, could surge by about 50%, if central banks sharply ramp up purchases of the yellow metal, a possible stagflation, or in case of a deep global recession.
Oil
The catalysts for oil to hit $100 per barrel include higher geopolitical risks, deeper OPEC+ cuts, and supply disruptions from key oil producing regions.
Source: CNBC
7:51 AM
ALERT :: Thailand's fourth-quarter GDP unexpectedly contracts
>> Thailand's economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter compared with the prior three months, bolstering bets for imminent interest rate cuts.
>> The country’s Q4r GDP shrank 0.6% quarter over quarter, against a Reuters poll expectation of a 0.1% expansion.
>> Year-on-year, Thailand’s economy grew 1.7%, missing Reuters poll estimates of a 2.5% growth.
Source: Agencies
Source: Agencies
7:47 AM
Asian markets :: All but Nikkei decline in early trade; Kospi down 1%
7:45 AM
Wall Street overnight :: US markets were closed for the Presidents' Day holiday
7:33 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
Track all the market updates here.
Track all the market updates here.
Topics : Sensex MARKET LIVE Market news Markets Indian stock markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Global Markets Nifty Bank Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 7:43 AM IST