Stock market LIVE: Asian markets largely decline; Wall St closed overnight

Torrent Power: The company will develop four projects of pumped storage hydro, green hydrogen, solar energy generation with investment of Rs 25,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.



Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) has re-engaged with Sony Group Corp in a last-ditch attempt to revive their $10-billion merger, which had been officially called off on January 22, reports said.



Global markets

Asian markets are mixed this morning with Australia's ASX200 and Japan's Nikkei rising up to 0.6 per cent.



South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and China's Shanghai Composite, meanwhile, fellin the range of 0.5 per cent to 0.7 per cent.



The US markets were closed overnight.

Promoter Whirlpool Mauritius will likely divest 24 per cent stake in the company at a floor price of Rs 1,230 per share, which is a discount of 7.6 per cent to current market price.