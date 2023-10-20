close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

Stock Market Live: Global markets slump as US 10-yr bond yield crosses 5%

Stock market live on October 20, 2023: Yield on the 10-year US treasury hit 5 per cent this morning, the first time since July 20, 2007 when it was 5.029 per cent

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are eying another negative start on Friday amid rising risk-off sentiment after US Fed Chief Jerome Powell's remarks last night sent US bond yields soaring to 5 per cent. At 6:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were around 100 points lower at 19,522 from Nifty futures' last close. 

Adding to worries of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Fed Powell said inflation is too high and will need lower economic growth to bring it down, though he did not indicate more tightening ahead.

Yield on the 10-year treasury hit 5 per cent this morning, the first time since July 20, 2007 when it was 5.029 per cent. 

In equities overnight, the Dow Jones fell 0.75 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85 per cent. The Nasdaq slipped nearly 1 per cent. 

Asian stocks also dropped led by South Korea’s Kospi that dropped 2 per cent. Nikkei in Japan was down 0.9 per cent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 1 per cent. 

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Dalal Street US 10-year Treasury yield Crude Oil Price Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty Q2 results Indian stock market BSE NSE

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon