close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 34 pts; Brent jumps 5% on OPEC output cut

Stock market live updates: As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,452 levels, up 34-odd points

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
stock markets

Domestic markets are likely to extend winning streak to second consecutive day, amid mixed global cues, and receding fears of global banking crisis. As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,452 levels, up 34-odd points. ...Read More

Topics : MARKET LIVE | SGX Nifty | Markets Sensex Nifty | Rupee vs dollar | FII flows | DIIs | Crude Oil Price | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Godrej Properties | Orient Electric | BSE NSE | Indian markets

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 34 pts; Brent jumps 5% on OPEC output cut

stock markets
1 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

Trading
3 min read

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,000

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read
Premium

Flows will chase relative growth outperformance in FY24: Rahul Arora

Rahul Arora, Nirmal Bang
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

Trading
3 min read
Premium

Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon