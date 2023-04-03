Orient Electric dips 5%, nears 52-wk low as MD & CEO Rakesh Khanna resigns

Also Read

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

ONGC, Oil India surge up to 6% as oil prices rise post OPEC+ output cut

Bond yields seen rising tracking oil prices; H1 borrowing plan weighs

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile as bond yields, oil prices surge