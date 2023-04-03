close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ONGC, Oil India surge up to 6% as oil prices rise post OPEC+ output cut

Sustained higher crude oil prices and gas realisations can result in better profitability for upstream oil and gas companies, analysts said

SI Reporter Mumbai
ONGC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of upstream oil and gas companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India, surged up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after oil prices rose sharply after OPEC+ announced surprise output cuts.

Among individual stocks, Oil India surged 6.2 per cent to Rs 267.45, while, ONGC rallied 4 per cent to Rs 157. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 58,979 at 09:27 am.

Brent oil futures jumped $5.16 to $85.05 a barrel, while US crude climbed $4.88 to $80.55 as reports suggested oil output would be cut by around 1.16 million barrels per day.

The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, wherein it was expected that the group would stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023, news agency Reuters reported.

According to investment firm Pickering Energy Partners, the latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024, the news agency reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

However, upstream companies' net oil realisation would remain unaffected due to the imposition of windfall tax, according to analysts.

"Sustained higher crude oil prices and gas realisations can result in better profitability for ONGC. Periodic revision in windfall taxes will be the key monitorable.  The ramp-up in oil & gas production from KG Basin and overseas assets, value unlocking from subsidiaries and other investments along with lower holding company discount on investments and high dividend yield and payout ratio are key triggers for future price performance," according to analysts at ICICI Securities.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, meanwhile, have a 'buy' rating on ONGC with a target price of Rs 190 per share. Going forward, with KG98/2 field coming on stream the brokerage firm expects ONGC’s oil and gas production to increase by 4-5 per cent. It plans to increase Columbia oil production to 30000bpd from current 18,000bpd in FY23E, analysts said in their December quarter result update.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

Bond yields seen rising tracking oil prices; H1 borrowing plan weighs

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red as bond yields surge; Auto index up 1%

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

O N G C

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Buzzing stocks | ONGC | OIL India | Markets | Oil prices jump | Oil Prices | Crude Oil Price | Opec supply cut

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

ICICI Pru makes contrarian bets on short-term bonds as rate hikes continue

ICICI
3 min read

Bond yields seen rising tracking oil prices; H1 borrowing plan weighs

India bond yields seen rising tracking oil prices; H1 borrowing plan weighs
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red as bond yields surge; Auto index up 1%

stock markets
1 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Traders can adopt buy-on-dips strategy for Nifty, Nifty Bank: Ravi Nathani

Trading
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI decision, global cues to drive mkts in holiday-shortened week: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Mcap of nine of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.34 trillion last week

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red as bond yields surge; Auto index up 1%

stock markets
1 min read
Premium

Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon