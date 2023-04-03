ONGC, Oil India surge up to 6% as oil prices rise post OPEC+ output cut

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts

ONGC gains 2%, hits over 6-month high on hopes of strong earnings growth

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

Bond yields seen rising tracking oil prices; H1 borrowing plan weighs

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red as bond yields surge; Auto index up 1%

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, ONGC, Maruti, HAL, RVNL, HG Infra, JSW Energy