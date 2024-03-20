Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests slim gains, Voda Idea, JK Cem eyed
Stock market live updates on March 20: The Gift Nifty futures suggested a positive start at 08:38 AM, the futures were up 54 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 21,940
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market live updates on March 20: Wednesday morning could bring the much needed respite for Indian bourses as the benchmark indices will be tracking postive global cues. However, the Gift Nifty futures suggested a positive start at 08:38 AM, the futures were up 54 points against the Nifty 50 futures at 21,940.
Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly trading in green this morning, in the U.S. overnight, all three major indexes climbed as the Federal Reserve commenced its two-day policy meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.83 per cent, achieving its strongest performance since Feb. 22, while the S&P 500 reached a new record, rising 0.56 per cent to close at 5,178.51. The Nasdaq Composite also saw gains, climbing 0.39 per cent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.17 per cent, following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to maintain rates at 4.35 per cent for the third consecutive meeting.
South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.12 per cent, driven by a 1.37 per cent rise in the shares of Samsung Electronics, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a modest increase of 0.34 per cent.
However, the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong declined by 0.51 per cent, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 dropped by 0.72 per cent following the unchnaged loan rates decision by Chinese central bank.
Stocks in focus today:
UltraTech: UltraTech Cement has received approval from the Competition Commission of India for its acquisition of Kesoram Industries' cement business.
Adani Enterprises: The company announced that its subsidiary, Adani Tradecom, has purchased a 49 per cent stake in Adani Green Technology from Adani Trading Services LLP, another entity within the Adani Group.
HDFC Bank: The bank has divested 14,01,72,180 equity shares of HDFC Credila to Kopvoorn BV, Moss Investments, Defati Investments Holding BV, and Infinity Partners.
8:33 AM
HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,910 cr via infrastructure bonds for funding projects
The country’s largest private bank, HDFC Bank, has raised Rs 2,910 crore through infrastructure bonds for funding projects in areas like power, roads, and affordable housing projects. The coupon was fixed at 7.65 per cent for bonds which have a 10-year maturity. Read more
8:19 AM
Nifty IT weak on charts, Nifty Private Bank rangebound: Check key levels
The Nifty Pvt Banks Index, which last closed at 23,221, is exhibiting a range-bound pattern on charts, with upper and lower boundaries set at 23,375 and 23,025 respectively.
A trade above or below these levels would signal potential directional movements in the index. If the index falls below the lower boundary of 23025, the next support levels on charts are expected at 22650 and 22250. Read more
8:16 AM
Stocks to Watch on March 20: Voda Idea, JK Cement, TCS, Star Health, IFCI
Stocks that may see action today:
8:14 AM
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 60,810. Read more
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 66,340, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 77,400
The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 66,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.
8:10 AM
A break of 21,745 on the downside could result in acceleration in the downtrend while 21,905 could offer resistance on the upside. Read more
Nifty50: Break below 21,745 to accelerate fall; Trend bullish in Tata Steel
Nifty gave a downside breakout on March 19, breaching the 21,860 level. It also showed follow through weakness after the bearish Engulfing pattern shown on weekly charts last week.
8:01 AM
Crude Oil price at $87.19 per bbl
7:57 AM
Rupee depreciates 13 paise
7:54 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest slightly positive start
7:50 AM
Asian markets gain on Wednesday morning
7:44 AM
Major US indexes ended in green on Tuesday
7:36 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 7:36 AM IST