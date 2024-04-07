Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock markets to track global cues, macro data in holiday-shortened week

Equity markets will remain closed on Thursday for Eid-Ul-Fitr

Budget fails to enthuse markets: How the Budget affects key sectors

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 596.87 or 0.81 per cent. It hit an all-time high of 74,501.73 on April 4

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global trends, macroeconomic data announcements and the start of the earnings season would be the major drivers for the equity markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.
Equity markets will remain closed on Thursday for Eid-Ul-Fitr.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Trading activity of foreign investors, rupee-dollar trends and crude oil prices would also guide trends in markets.
"Indian companies are set to enter a new corporate earnings Q4 season this week. Leading the pack is IT services giant TCS, set to kick off the earnings season for the quarter ending March 2024.
"Its results for the fourth quarter of FY24 will be announced on April 12, 2024, after market trading hours. Apart from that India's industrial production data will also be announced on 12th April 2024. On the same day, inflation for March will be declared," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Investors will closely monitor the movement of the rupee against the dollar, crude oil prices, and investment activities of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), Meena added.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 596.87 or 0.81 per cent. It hit an all-time high of 74,501.73 on April 4.
"The outlook for the market will be guided by major global and domestic economic data, India's CPI data and IIP, US consumer inflation, US business optimism index, US initial jobless claims and ECB (European Central Bank) interest rate decision," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, of Master Capital Services Ltd, said.
Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said this week marks the beginning of the earnings season and the focus will be on the IT majors to start with.
"This week, the focus will shift to Q4 earnings season as TCS will announce its results on 12th April. Also, markets will take cues from global events like India & US inflation data, and ECB policy meeting. Overall we expect the market to consolidate in a broader range with stock-specific action," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Also Read

Five tips and tricks of self care during holy month of Ramadan 2024

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Click here: Everything about X trend highlighting image 'Alt Text' feature

OnePlus unveils Watch 2, launch set for February 26 at MWC: Details here

OnePlus Watch 2 with Google WearOS, 100-hour battery life launched: Details

Mcap of 4 of top-10 firms hit Rs 1.71 trn; HDFC Bank, LIC lead gainers

Prediction of scorching heat creates winners in Indian stock market

Earnings of India's top 500 companies growing faster than US peers'

In a first, India's demat tally surges past 150 million mark in March

Nifty Smallcap 100 extends gains for 11th day; index up 12% since March 19

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Global Trend stock market trading Stock movemnet Stock to watch Market forecast Eid-ul-Fitr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon