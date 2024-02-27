Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

OnePlus Watch 2 with Google WearOS, 100-hour battery life launched: Details

Priced at Rs 24,999, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in black steel and radiant steel colourways from March 4

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus launched the Watch 2 on February 26 in a global event held at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. Based on Google WearOS 4 platform, the second-generation smartwatch from OnePlus has a dual-chip architecture powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES chip. It boasts a circular dial made of stainless steel, which has been polished and brushed, and 2.5D sapphire crystal display glass. The OnePlus Watch 2 is offered in black steel and radiant steel colourways with grey straps on the former and green straps on the latter.

OnePlus Watch 2: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 24,999, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available for purchase in India from March 4. The smartwatch will be available on the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus India website, and select e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and Myntra. Offline, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available at the OnePlus Experience stores and select retail chains like Reliance Digital, Croma, and more.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

OnePlus Watch 2: Introductory offers

As for the introductory offers, ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail discounts of Rs 2,000. Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 12 months, available with select banks only. Existing OnePlus customers can avail additional discounts of Rs 1,000 during the initial launch period.

READ: MWC: Samsung previews Galaxy Ring, schedules launch for later this year
 

OnePlus Watch 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a dual-engine architecture, powered by dual chipsets – Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES 2700 MCU efficiency chip. OnePlus said the dual-engine architecture boosts battery life by diverting performance tasks to the main Qualcomm chip and leaving efficiency tasks for the secondary BES 2700 to handle. According to OnePlus, the Watch 2’s 500mAh battery is capable of returning up to 100-hour battery life on a single charge in Smart Mode and up to 48 hours of heavy usage.
Based on Google WearOS 4 operating system, the smartwatch supports Google apps such as Maps, Assistant, and more. The Indian version of the Watch 2, however, lacks support for Google Pay and Wallet services, confirmed the company. The Watch 2 has 2GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage.
  • Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution, 600nits peak brightness, 2.5D sapphire Crystal cover plate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES 2700
  • RAM: 2GB
  • Storage: 32GB
  • Battery: 500mAh
  • Charging: 60 min (full charge), 10 min (quick charge) for 24 hours battery life
  • OS: Google WearOS 4 + RTOS
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, optical pulse oximeter, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, barometer
  • Health tracking: Sleep monitoring, heart rate monitor, Blood oxygen level monitor, and stress monitor
  • Fitness tracking: 100+ sports mode, 6-type auto-recognition
  • GPS: Dual-band

Also Read

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

OnePlus 12 series launched in India, Buds 3 earbuds tag along: Details here

OnePlus 12R to boast 120Hz ProXDR display, 5,500 mAh battery: Details here

OnePlus announces sale offers on smartphones, tablets, and more: Details

OnePlus 12 goes on sale today at 12 pm: Know price and introductory offers

HONOR Magic 6 Pro with AI-powered features unveiled at MWC 24: Details here

MWC: Xiaomi 14 series with Leica cameras unveiled, India launch on March 7

Samsung launches Galaxy Fit 3 fitness wearable in India at Rs 4999: Details

AmazFit unveils Active Edge smartwatch, sets launch for Feb 27: Details

Stuffcool launches Jetset, Nomad charging adapter duo for people on-the-go

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India smartwatch Mobile World Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon