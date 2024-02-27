OnePlus Watch 2 with Google WearOS, 100-hour battery life launched: Details

OnePlus launched the Watch 2 on February 26 in a global event held at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. Based on Google WearOS 4 platform, the second-generation smartwatch from OnePlus has a dual-chip architecture powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES chip. It boasts a circular dial made of stainless steel, which has been polished and brushed, and 2.5D sapphire crystal display glass. The OnePlus Watch 2 is offered in black steel and radiant steel colourways with grey straps on the former and green straps on the latter.

OnePlus Watch 2: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 24,999, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available for purchase in India from March 4. The smartwatch will be available on the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus India website, and select e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India, Flipkart, and Myntra. Offline, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be available at the OnePlus Experience stores and select retail chains like Reliance Digital, Croma, and more.

OnePlus Watch 2: Introductory offers





As for the introductory offers, ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail discounts of Rs 2,000. Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 12 months, available with select banks only. Existing OnePlus customers can avail additional discounts of Rs 1,000 during the initial launch period.

OnePlus Watch 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a dual-engine architecture, powered by dual chipsets – Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES 2700 MCU efficiency chip. OnePlus said the dual-engine architecture boosts battery life by diverting performance tasks to the main Qualcomm chip and leaving efficiency tasks for the secondary BES 2700 to handle. According to OnePlus, the Watch 2’s 500mAh battery is capable of returning up to 100-hour battery life on a single charge in Smart Mode and up to 48 hours of heavy usage.

Based on Google WearOS 4 operating system, the smartwatch supports Google apps such as Maps, Assistant, and more. The Indian version of the Watch 2, however, lacks support for Google Pay and Wallet services, confirmed the company. The Watch 2 has 2GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage.