Home / Markets / News / Stock to buy today, Sep 22: Here are three stocks recommended by analyst

Stock to buy today, Sep 22: Here are three stocks recommended by analyst

Sammaan Capital has shown impressive strength since the beginning of September and, in the latest week, has confirmed a bullish reversal breakout from an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Stock Recommendations:

NSE Scrip – Sammaan Capital (SAMMAANCAP)  View -   Bullish  Last Close – ₹143

The stock has shown impressive strength since the beginning of September and, in the latest week, has confirmed a bullish reversal breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern. This breakout is well-supported by robust volumes and a strong bullish candlestick formation, adding conviction to the move. Further, a bullish crossover between the 89-DMA and 200-DMA has been observed, reinforcing the positive momentum and suggesting the potential for sustained upside in the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY SAMMAANCAP around ₹143 - ₹141 | SL: ₹135 | TGT: ₹160
 

NSE Scrip – (Phoenix Mills) PHOENIXLTD  View -   Bullish  Last Close – ₹1,628

After marking an all-time high near 2050 levels in July last year, prices consolidated within a broad descending triangle pattern. Over the past year, the stock repeatedly faced resistance along the descending trendline, but has now successfully broken out on the upside, indicating a strong reversal. Adding to this, the daily chart also highlights a Cup and Handle bullish breakout, with prices moving decisively above the 200-day SMA. With this confluence of bullish patterns and key technical confirmations, we anticipate a robust upside in the stock, turning the overall outlook strongly positive.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY PHOENIXLTD around ₹1,628 - ₹1,620 | SL: ₹1,588| TGT: ₹1,710
 

NSE Scrip – Great Eastern Shipping Company (GESHIP)  View -   Bullish  Last Close – ₹1,054

On the weekly chart, prices have confirmed a Cup and Handle bullish reversal breakout, supported by strong volumes and a robust bullish candlestick formation. On the momentum front, the weekly RSI (Relative Strength Index) smoothened indicator has moved past the 60 level, signaling a pickup in positive momentum and strengthening prospects of further upside in the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to BUY GESHIP around ₹1,054 - ₹1,045 | SL: ₹990| TGT: ₹1,175
 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
 

