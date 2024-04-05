Stocks to Watch, April 5:Banks, Auto, Sobha, Equitas SFB, SCI, Ireda, Cipla

Stocks to Watch on Friday, April 5: Asian markets were under extreme pressure on Friday after comments from the US Federal Reserve officials fueled worries that the central bank could hold off on rate cuts. Nikkei plunged 2.5 per cent, Kospi 1.3 per cent, ASX200 0.9 per cent, and Hang Seng 0.6 per cent.

Overnight, too, Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.35 per cent to record its worst session since March 2023. The S&P 500 dropped 1.23 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss of 1.40 per cent.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision will be on investors' radar. At 7:50 AM, Gift Nifty was 74 points down at 22,538 levels.



Oil prices, where Brent crude hit $91 per barrel, and foreign flows will also sway the sentiment.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Rate sensitives: Shares of financial, automobile, and real estate companies would be on radar as the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce the first repo rate decision of FY25.

HDFC Bank: The ADR of HDFC Bank climbed 5 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Thursday after the lender posted healthy loan, and deposit growth numbers for Q4FY24. The stock advanced 3 per cent in the domestic market yesterday.

Bajaj Finance: The non-bank finance company (NBFC) added 3.23 million customers in Q4FY24, taking the total customer franchise to 83.64 million.

Its new loans booked during the quarter grew 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 7.87 million during Q4FY24, with AUM rising 34 per cent to Rs 3.3 trillion.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender posted an 18 per cent Y-o-Y growth in advances at Rs 3.43 trillion during the March quarter. The bank's deposits, meanwhile, rose 14 per cent to Rs 3.85 trillion.

Nestle India: The National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, New Delhi (NCDRC) has dismissed the Central government's plea against Nestle India regarding the unfair trade practice in selling Maggi Noodles.

Cello World: The company will set up a glassware manufacturing facility in Rajasthan to boost manufacturing capabilities across product categories.

Sobha: The real estate player said sales value in Q4FY24 grew by 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,504 crore. The average price realization in Q4FY24 jumped 13.5 per cent to Rs 11,230 per square foot compared to the year-ago period.

Changes in circuit limits:

The BSE has changed circuit limits in the following manner:

a) The BSE has increased the circuit limit for 331 stocks to 10 per cent from 5 per cent. These include IFCI, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Kesoram Industries, MMTC, Sanghi Industries, Shriram Asset Management Company, India Tourism Development Corporation, Jaiprakash Associates, Burnpur Cement, NBCC (India), Inox Wind, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Indiabulls Enterprises, BEML Land Assets, Plaza Wires, and Ginni Filaments.

b) The BSE has increased the circuit limit for 14 stocks to 20 per cent from 5 per cent. These are Shipping Corporation of India, Paramount Communications, Nucleus Software Exports, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, D B Realty, Indostar Capital Finance, EMS, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, and Saksoft.

c) The BSE has raised the circuit limit for 168 stocks to 20 per cent from 10 per cent. These include Force Motors, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Lyka Labs, Sakthi Sugars, Vakrangee, Fortis Malar Hospitals, Zenotech Laboratories, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, IIFL Finance, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jupiter Wagons, Punjab & Sind Bank, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Khadim India, RailTel Corporation of India, Data Patterns (India), and Shelter Pharma.

Prestige Estate Projects: Prestige Group has acquired 21 acres of land in Whitefield, Bengaluru for Rs 450 crore.

Cipla: The USFDA has issued six inspectional observations in Form 483 for the Patalganga facility in Maharashtra.

Bandhan Bank: The lender's loans and advances increased by 17.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.28 trillion, while deposits jumped by 25.1 per cent to Rs 1.35 trillion in Q4FY24.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker has received notices for a tax demand of Rs 308.65 crore, coupled with interest of Rs 296.22 crore for six assessment year.

Ultratech Cement: The company has completed a 100 MW solar energy project under the group captive scheme in Rajasthan.

Nazara Technologies: Next Wave Multimedia Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company will acquire intellectual property rights pertaining to Ultimate Teen Patti from Games24x7 for Rs 10 crore.

Rashi Peripheral: The company has won new orders from NMDC Data Centre Private Limited. These include two orders for supply of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Products worth Rs1065.46 crore, and Rs 445.53 crore, respectively.

Aavas Financiers: The lender's loan disbursements increased 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 39 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,890 crore in Q4FY24. AUM rose 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,300 crore.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The SFB's gross advances improved by 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 34,337 crore during Q4FY24. Total deposits, too, jumped 43 per cent Y-o-Y/12 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 36,129 crore. CASA deposits were Rs 11,552 crore, up 8 per cent Y-o-Y/9 per cent Q-o-Q.