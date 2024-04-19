Stocks to Watch: Infy, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life, ICICI Sec, ITC, SpiceJet

Stocks to Watch on Friday, April 19, 2024: Benchmark equity indices may extend its losing streak on Friday, as the weekend factor amid tense geopolitical situation may keep buyers at bay.

At 08:00 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,730 levels, hinted at a likely gap-down of over 300 points on the Nifty 50 following reports of explosions in Iran and Syria.

Overnight, the US market ended on a flat note. However, Dow, Nasdaq & the S&P 500 futures were seen trading with losses in excess of 1 per cent post the explosion news.

In commodities, Gold futures climbed back atop $2,400-mark. Brent Crude Oil futures were seen quoting around $89.30 per barrel levels.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei plunged 2.8 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan too were down around 2 per cent each, while Hang Seng slipped nearly 1 per cent.

Back home, the first phase of general elections 2024 will begin today, with voting for nearly one-fifth of a total 543 Lok Sabha seats across 18 states and 3 Union Territories. That apart, the Q4 corporate earnings season will be on investors radar.

Meanwhile, these stocks will be in focus on Friday.

Results today: Elecon Engineering, HDFC AMC, Hindustan Zinc, Jio Financials and Wipro.

Alok Industries, HDFC Bank, Ind Bank Housing, International Travel House and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy are scheduled to announce March quarter results on Saturday.

Infosys: The The IT major reported 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,969 crore for the March 2024 quarter when compared with Rs 6,128 crore reported during the same period last year. Consolidated revenue was up 1.3 per cent at Rs 37,923 crore from Rs 37,441 crore.

Bajaj Auto: Consolidated Consolidated net profit jumped 18 per cent YoY to Rs 2,011.43 crore, backed by a 30 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 11,249.8 crore. Bajaj Auto’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share. However, on a standalone basis, sequentially, revenue and profit were down 5 per cent.

HDFC Life: Q4FY24 net profit rose 14.7 per cent YoY Rs 411.66 crore as against Rs 358.66 crore in Q4FY23. During the reported quarter, the Value of New Business (VNB) Margin contracted to 26.10 per cent from 29.30 per cent to the high base effect after the removal of tax benefits on high-value life insurance policies.

ICICI Securities: Reported a two-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 537 crore for Q4FY24 when compared with Rs 263 crore in Q4FY23. Total revenue soared 74 per cent YoY to Rs 1,544 crore from Rs 885 crore.

Tata Motors: The Tata group auto major plans to import its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) luxury electric cars under a new government policy that lowers import taxes for companies agreeing to set up local manufacturing. The policy announced in March cuts import taxes to 15 per cent from as high as 100 per cent on some EV models if a carmaker invests at least $500 million and sets up a domestic factory within three years.

ITC: The company’s IT arm - ITC Infotech has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of Pune-headquartered Blazeclan Technologies for a consideration Rs 485 crore.

Vodafone Idea: The government will take a call on further conversion of Vodafone Idea’s existing debt into equity only after receiving a request for this from the company.

SpiceJet: Three aircraft lessors filed insolvency pleas against the low-cost carrier in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over a default of Rs 77 crore. The matter has been deferred to May 30.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Balrampur Chini, Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Metropolis, National Aluminium, Primal Enterprises, SAIL and Zee Entertainment are the 11 stocks in futures & options ban period on Firday.