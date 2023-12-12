Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Infosys, Dixon, DLF, Mankind Pharma, SpiceJet

Stocks to watch on December 12, 2023: Sun Pharma has increased its offer price for acquiring remaining shares of Taro Pharma to $43 per share in cash, compared to $38 before

Stocks

Photo: Bloomberg

Harshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 07:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty will look to build on recent gains on Tuesday, which will see important inflation data releases in India and the US after market hours. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 60 points at 21,148. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Nikkei and Hang Seng rose 0.7 per cent each. CSI 300, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 were also in green, up 0.05-0.4 per cent. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the US, the Dow gained 0.43 per cent, the S&P500 rose 0.39 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.20 per cent overnight. 

Here are some stocks to watch: 

Infosys: The company's board has appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from April 1, 2024 as he replaces Nilanjan Roy. 

Coal India: The Coal ministry estimates annual coal output to be at 1.5 billion tonne by 2029-30. Coal India's output is expected to be 1.12 bn tonne by this time.

Sun Pharma: The company has increased its offer price for acquiring remaining shares of Taro Pharma to $43 per share in cash, compared to $38 before. 

Dixon Technologies: Its wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics has won a contract from Lenovo to manufacture laptops and notebooks, under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 Scheme. 

Mankind Pharma: As per CNBC-TV18, the company will likely see a block deal of 7.9 per cent equity today. The total block deal size is likely to be around Rs 5,649 crore. Beige Investment, Link Investment Trust, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, and Hema CIPEF are likely sellers in the block deal.

DLF: Group chief financial officer (CFO) Vivek Anand has tendered his resignation after a four-year tenure. Anand would remain the group CFO till February 29, 2024. 

SpiceJet: The meeting of the board of directors has been adjourned to December 12 to consider Q2 earnings and options for raising fresh capital. 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE

Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin

Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, RIL, Maruti, TVS Motor, HDFC AMC, JK Paper

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: Honasa, M&M Fin, HCL Tech, Gulshan Polyols

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

Rally in Nifty Pvt, PSU Bank indices may be topping out; check strategy

Desperate retail investors drive India's futures and options craze

Sebi specifies process to follow for dematerialising units of AIFs

Mutual fund managers find comfort in largecaps as Sensex tops 70,000

The milestone march: Sensex races past 70,000 but rally slows down


Mahindra & Mahindra: It produced 69,875 units in November, up 13.4 per cent from last year. Total sales grew 24.6 percent YoY to 68,760 units, but exports fell 41.8 per cent to 1,816 units in the same period.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The company launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 750 crore. The floor price for the QIP is set at Rs 112.66 per share, a 10 per cent discount to last close.

BLS International Services: It has received the contract for outsourcing Consular, Passport, and Visa services from the High Commission of India (HCI) in Canada. This contract encompasses operations at HCI in Ottawa and Consulate Generals of India in Toronto and Vancouver.

Sejal Glass: Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri, a part of the promoter group, is selling 11.15 lakh equity shares of the company via an offer-for-sale on December 12–13. 

Capri Global Capital: The company has received a Corporate Agency license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for setting up its Insurance business.
Topics : stocks to watch stock market trading Buzzing stocks Sun Pharma Infosys Dixon Mankind Pharma DLF SpiceJet Markets Market news Coal India

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 07:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon