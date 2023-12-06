Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, December 6: Global cues, and the RBI's three-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Wednesday, will : Global cues, and the RBI's three-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Wednesday, will guide the markets today

At 7:45 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 93 points higher at 21,036 levels.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets rebounded across the region, despite a mixed trade in the US.

Key indices across Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea were up in the range of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 slid 0.22 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch out today:

Canara Bank: As per reports, the bank is looking to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via tier-I bonds.

Patanjali Foods: It is aiming at sales of Rs 1,000 crore in the masala business. Baba Ramdev, non-executive director at Patanjali Foods, said the company was looking to build the biscuits and edible oil business, which would not only drive growth but build good margins.

Zee Learn: Axis Bank has initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Digital Ventures Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Zee Learn.

State Bank of India: The Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of the Bank has accorded final approval for acquiring 20 per cent stake held by SBICAPS in SBIPFPL by SBI.

Somany Ceramics: Has fixed Friday, December 15, 2023, as the Record Date for share buyback.

HDFC Bank: Has sought approval from shareholders for re-appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and the appointment of V Srinivasa Rangan as executive director of the bank

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ramesh Tiles Limited, Nepal (Joint Venture Company) has got sanction of loan of an aggregate amount of Nepalese Rupees of 218 crores from the Consortium of Nepalese Banks towards setting up manufacturing facility in Nepal. Kajaria Ceramics, meanwhile, has provided a Standby Letter of Credit of Rs 68.12 crore against the said loan.

Power Grid Corp: Has emerged as the successful bidder to set up an inter-state transmission system project in Gujarat.

NRB Bearings: Has sold and transferred the land admeasuring approx. 25,700 square meters, situated at Majiwade, Thane, along with Building and Structure standing thereon for Rs 196 crore to Oberoi Realty.

SBC Exports: The Board of Directors has approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2.

UCO Bank: The Central Bureau of Investigation has carried out searches in 13 locations in connection with the company's IMPS glitch case.



The Central Bureau of Investigation has carried out searches in 13 locations in connection with the company's IMPS glitch case.

Force Motors: November production stood at 2,216 units with monthly sales of 1,732 units.