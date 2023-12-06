Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 6: Canara Bk, Somany, Zee Learn, Patanjali Foods

Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, December 6, 2023: Axis Bank has initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against Digital Ventures Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Zee Lear

market, markets, stock market, stock, stocks rise, stock rally

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 08:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch on Wednesday, December 6: Global cues, and the RBI's three-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Wednesday, will guide the markets today.

At 7:45 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 93 points higher at 21,036 levels.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Elsewhere in Asia, markets rebounded across the region, despite a mixed trade in the US.

Key indices across Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea were up in the range of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 slid 0.22 per cent and 0.06 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch out today:

Canara Bank: As per reports, the bank is looking to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via tier-I bonds. 

Patanjali Foods: It is aiming at sales of Rs 1,000 crore in the masala business. Baba Ramdev, non-executive director at Patanjali Foods, said the company was looking to build the biscuits and edible oil business, which would not only drive growth but build good margins.

Zee Learn: Axis Bank has initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against Digital Ventures Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Zee Learn.

State Bank of India: The Executive Committee of the Central Board (ECCB) of the Bank has accorded final approval for acquiring 20 per cent stake held by SBICAPS in SBIPFPL by SBI.

Somany Ceramics: Has fixed Friday, December 15, 2023, as the Record Date for share buyback.

HDFC Bank: Has sought approval from shareholders for re-appointment of Sashidhar Jagdishan as managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and the appointment of V Srinivasa Rangan as executive director of the bank

ALSO READ: Nifty resistance at 21,193; LIC, India Cement top buy calls by Vinay Rajani

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ramesh Tiles Limited, Nepal (Joint Venture Company) has got sanction of loan of an aggregate amount of Nepalese Rupees of 218 crores from the Consortium of Nepalese Banks towards setting up manufacturing facility in Nepal. Kajaria Ceramics, meanwhile, has provided a Standby Letter of Credit of Rs 68.12 crore against the said loan.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 5: Honasa, M&M Fin, HCL Tech, Gulshan Polyols

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 4: SBI, HUL, Salasar Techno, Tata Power, Alkem

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Stocks to Watch on July 7: Dabur, Titan, SBI Card, PSBs, Cipla, Sobha, IHCL

HTC announces enterprise-centric Vive Focus 3 VR headset in India: Details

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-pacific equities rebound; Crude oil dips to $77

Minor pullback in Nifty IT; range-bound movement in Nifty Auto likely

Nifty resistance at 21,193; LIC, India Cement top buy calls by Vinay Rajani

Promoter entity of Sapphire Foods India divests 4.2% stake worth Rs 378 cr

Surging gold prices prompt Indians to recycle jewellery for weddings


Power Grid Corp: Has emerged as the successful bidder to set up an inter-state transmission system project in Gujarat.

NRB Bearings: Has  sold and transferred the land admeasuring approx. 25,700 square meters, situated at Majiwade, Thane, along with Building and Structure standing thereon for Rs 196 crore to Oberoi Realty.

SBC Exports: The Board of Directors has approved the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1:2.

UCO Bank: The Central Bureau of Investigation has carried out searches in 13 locations in connection with the company's IMPS glitch case.

ALSO READ: NSE likely to defer the internal deadline for trading hour extension

Force Motors: November production stood at 2,216 units with monthly sales of 1,732 units.
Topics : Stock Market stocks to watch Markets Stocks in focus Market news stock market trading Zee Learn Canara Bank UCO Bank Bank of India Force Motors Buzzing stocks sbi Power Grid Corporation of India

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 08:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon