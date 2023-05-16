close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Multiplex firm PVR Inox Ltd, on Monday, reported a widening in consolidated net loss at Rs 333 crore for Q4FY23

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds

6 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, May 16: Asia-Pacific shares are trading mixed on Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.72 per cent in early trade, while the Shanghai Composite was marginally lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.74 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.37 per cent. 
At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was up 45 points at 18,449.

China's industrial output data for April, however, came lower than expected at 5.6 per cent. Markets were pricing-in growth of 10.9 per cent.
Overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.3 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.14 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led gains, rising 0.66 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus today, May 16:

Q4FY23 earnings today
Bharti Airtel, LIC Housing Finance, Max Healthcare Institute, Bank of Baroda, Indian Oil Corporation, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Paper, Creditaccess Grameen, Alicon Castalloy, Amber Enterprises India, Aurionpro Solutions, Automotive Axles, Chemplast Sanmar, EIH Associated Hotels, Excel Industries, Granules India, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, Kaynes Technology India, Metropolis Healthcare, Morepen Laboratories, MPS, Mukand, Navneet Education, Oberoi Realty, Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Prakash Industries, Redington, Safari Industries (India), Shanti Educational Initiatives, Sirca Paints India, Siyaram Silk Mills, Triveni Turbine, TV Today Network, V-Mart Retail.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

Stock Market Live: Asian stocks mirror gains in US; China retail sales rise

Nifty Private Bank, Financial Serivce Outlook: Look to sell on rise

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivatives contracts to boost trading

All but one Adani Group stocks decline, two hit the lower circuit


March quarter results reaction
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: It posted a net profit of Rs 38.9 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) as against a net loss of Rs 48.1 crore in Q4FY22. The lender's net interest income rose by 43.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 210 crore, while other income rose by 69.5 per cent YoY to Rs 33.92 crore.

PVR Inox: Multiplex firm PVR Inox Ltd, on Monday, reported a widening in consolidated net loss at Rs 333 crore for the March quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 105 crore a year ago. The company's consolidated total revenue from operation rose by 113 per cent to Rs 1,143 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 536 crore in the year-ago period.
Berger Paints: The company, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186 crore for the March quarter, down 15 per cent from Rs 221 crore posted a year ago. The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 11.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,444 crore.

Pfizer: Drug firm Pfizer, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 130 crore for the March quarter, higher by 3 per cent YoY. Total income increased to Rs 604 crore as compared with Rs 567 crore in the year-ago period.
Karur Vysya Bank: Karur Vysya Bank, on Monday, posted a 59 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 338 crore for Q4FY23, compared to Rs 213 crore during the same time in FY22. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) in Q4 FY23 declined to 2.27 per cent (Rs 1,458 crore) as compared to 6.03 per cent (Rs 3,431 crore) a year ago. 

News reactions
Reliance Industries, ONGC: The government has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 per tonne with effect from May 16, according to a government notification. The windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was left unchanged at zero.

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC will raise up to Rs 8,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up its resources. The unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue will have a base size of Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 5,000 crore.
HCL Technologies: The information technology company has expanded its long-standing partnership with SAP. As part of the expanded collaboration, HCLTech has become a customer of and a global strategic service partner for SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite (SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite).

Adani Enterprises: The Ministry of Finance, on Monday, differed with market regulator Sebi over Adani-Hindenburg row, and said it stands by its reply to Parliament in July 2021. Government had then stated that Securities and Exchange Board of India was investigating some Adani Group companies.
Wipro: It has announced that its FullStride Cloud Studio has partnered with Google Cloud’s Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud and pursue a migration strategy anchored in business outcomes. 

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company's Board of Directors will meet on May 22 to consider issuance of secured and/or unsecured bonds, in one or more tranches to raise funds. It will also consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023.
Ultratech Cement: Ultratech Nathdwara Cement, the company's wholly owned subsidiary commissioned a brownfield cement facility with annual capacity of 0.8 million tonnes in Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan. The company's total grey cement manufacturing capacity now stands at 129.95 million tonnes per annum.

NIIT: The company bought remaining 10 per cent stake in RPS Consulting for a fixed consideration of Rs 15 crore, and a performance based earnout consideration of up to Rs 3.71 crore, payable over the next two years. NIIT now owns 100 per cent stake in RPS Consulting.

Banswara Syntex: The Board has approved Kavita Gandhi as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Jay Shree Tea: The Board of Director is scheduled to meet on May 23 to consider and approve financial results for Q4FY23, and scheme of arrangement, for demerger of Sholayar/Kallyar estates to a 100 per cent subsidiary Bidhannagar Tea Co. Private Ltd.

Somany Ceramics: The Board will meet of May 23 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/Bonds/other similar instruments on Private Placement basis. 
NTPC: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd will begin a feasibility study for a 130-MW floating solar power plant on Dumbur Lake in Tripura's Gomati district.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Punjab National Bank

Reliance Industr

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : stocks to watch Markets Stocks in focus Market news UltraTech Cement Reliance Industries Adani Enterprises Berger Paints Wipro HCL Technologies

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read

Stock Market Live: Asian stocks mirror gains in US; China retail sales rise

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty Private Bank, Financial Serivce Outlook: Look to sell on rise

technicals
3 min read

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

Stocks
1 min read

BSE relaunches Sensex, Bankex derivatives contracts to boost trading

bse, bombay stock exchange, stock market, markets
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap pharma company has zoomed 44% in 3 days on strong Q4 results

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
2 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DMart dips 5% on weak Q4; here's how brokerages have interpreted the result

DMart
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Adani Green, Adani Total Gas: How to trade Adani group stks post ASM exit?

Adani group, adani enterprises
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon