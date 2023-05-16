Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, May 16: Asia-Pacific shares are trading mixed on Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.72 per cent in early trade, while the Shanghai Composite was marginally lower. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.74 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.37 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 added 0.3 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.14 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led gains, rising 0.66 per cent.



Here is a list of stocks that will be in focus today, May 16: China's industrial output data for April, however, came lower than expected at 5.6 per cent. Markets were pricing-in growth of 10.9 per cent.

Q4FY23 earnings today Bharti Airtel, LIC Housing Finance, Max Healthcare Institute, Bank of Baroda, Indian Oil Corporation, Jindal Steel & Power, JK Paper, Creditaccess Grameen, Alicon Castalloy, Amber Enterprises India, Aurionpro Solutions, Automotive Axles, Chemplast Sanmar, EIH Associated Hotels, Excel Industries, Granules India, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, Kaynes Technology India, Metropolis Healthcare, Morepen Laboratories, MPS, Mukand, Navneet Education, Oberoi Realty, Paras Defence And Space Technologies, Prakash Industries, Redington, Safari Industries (India), Shanti Educational Initiatives, Sirca Paints India, Siyaram Silk Mills, Triveni Turbine, TV Today Network, V-Mart Retail.

March quarter results reaction Suryoday Small Finance Bank: It posted a net profit of Rs 38.9 crore in fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) as against a net loss of Rs 48.1 crore in Q4FY22. The lender's net interest income rose by 43.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 210 crore, while other income rose by 69.5 per cent YoY to Rs 33.92 crore.

PVR Inox: Multiplex firm PVR Inox Ltd, on Monday, reported a widening in consolidated net loss at Rs 333 crore for the March quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 105 crore a year ago. The company's consolidated total revenue from operation rose by 113 per cent to Rs 1,143 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 536 crore in the year-ago period.

Pfizer: Drug firm Pfizer, on Monday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 130 crore for the March quarter, higher by 3 per cent YoY. Total income increased to Rs 604 crore as compared with Rs 567 crore in the year-ago period.

News reactions Reliance Industries, ONGC: The government has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 per tonne with effect from May 16, according to a government notification. The windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was left unchanged at zero.

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC will raise up to Rs 8,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up its resources. The unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue will have a base size of Rs 3,000 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The Ministry of Finance, on Monday, differed with market regulator Sebi over Adani-Hindenburg row, and said it stands by its reply to Parliament in July 2021. Government had then stated that Securities and Exchange Board of India was investigating some Adani Group companies.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company's Board of Directors will meet on May 22 to consider issuance of secured and/or unsecured bonds, in one or more tranches to raise funds. It will also consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023.

NIIT: The company bought remaining 10 per cent stake in RPS Consulting for a fixed consideration of Rs 15 crore, and a performance based earnout consideration of up to Rs 3.71 crore, payable over the next two years. NIIT now owns 100 per cent stake in RPS Consulting.



Banswara Syntex: The Board has approved Kavita Gandhi as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Somany Ceramics: The Board will meet of May 23 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/Bonds/other similar instruments on Private Placement basis.

NTPC: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd will begin a feasibility study for a 130-MW floating solar power plant on Dumbur Lake in Tripura's Gomati district. The Board will meet of May 23 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/Bonds/other similar instruments on Private Placement basis.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Punjab National Bank