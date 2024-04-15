Stocks to Watch today: TCS, GIC, HAL, LIC, Anand Rathi, Aster DM, IT shares

Stocks to Watch on Monday, April 15, 2024: Indian equity markets are likely to start trading for the holiday-shortened week on an anxious note, as tensions in the Middle East rose after Iran’s drone attack over Israel on Sunday.

That apart, the Q4 corporate earnings, spurt in commodity prices and fund flows will be closely tracked by investors. Further, markets will also take note of BJP’s poll promise of making India the third largest economy. READ MORE

At 07:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted below 22,500 levels, hinting at a likely gap-down of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50 index.

Globally, US market fell in the range of 1-2 per cent on Friday amid fears of an imminent attack by Iran over Israel. This morning in Asia, Nikkei, Hang Seng, Straits Times and Kospi were down around 1 per cent each.

Among commodities, Gold futures quoted off the record highs, around $2,370 levels, while Brent Crude was seen holding the $90 per barrel.

Equity markets in India will be shut for trading on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami.

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are expected to see some action on Monday.

Results today: Nine companies scheduled to report earnings today, including GTPL Hathway, Bhawani Cable and Rajoo Engineers.

TCS: The IT major reported a net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on Friday post market hours. Sequentially, profit grew 6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter was up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 61,237 crore, and up 1 per cent QoQ. The company signed one of its highest total contract values (TCV) - $13.2 billion - in the fourth quarter of FY24. The IT major reported a net profit of Rs 12,434 crore, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) on Friday post market hours. Sequentially, profit grew 6 per cent. Revenue for the quarter was up 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 61,237 crore, and up 1 per cent QoQ. The company signed one of its highest total contract values (TCV) - $13.2 billion - in the fourth quarter of FY24. READ MORE

LIC: The state-run insurance giant has witnessed 59 per cent increase in value of investments in Adani Group stocks. Last year, LIC faced intense scrutiny over its decision to invest in the Adani group post the Hindenburg report.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB): The Reserve Bank of India has rejected the names of the candidates proposed by the bank for the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

Anand Rathi Wealth: Q4net profit rose 33 per cent YoY to Rs 56.60 crore. Revenue from operations grew by 29 per cent to Rs 184.30 crore.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re): Ramaswamy Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, expects up to 10 per cent stake sale in the public sector reinsurer after the general elections. Ramaswamy Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, expects up to 10 per cent stake sale in the public sector reinsurer after the general elections. READ INTERVIEW

Aster DM Healthcare: Declares special dividend of Rs 118 per share on receipt of proceeds from GCC business sale..

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): In what could be the government’s largest-ever purchase of indigenously-built military equipment, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued HAL a request for proposal (RfP) for 97 Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft. HAL has three months time to respond with a detailed proposal.

Ami Organics: Broad approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Balrampur Chini, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cement, Metropolis, National Aluminium, Primal Enterprises and Zee Entertainment are the nine stocks in futures & options ban period on Monday.