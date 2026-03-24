Power Grid outlook strong on capex push, but valuations look stretched

Capitalisation and capex guidance for FY27 and FY28 were at Rs 30,000 crore, Rs 35,000 crore and Rs 37,000 crore, Rs 45,000 crore, respectively. The improved capitalisation is due to resolution of right of way (RoW) issues and the FY27 guidance may be exceeded. The capitalisation-to-capex ratio is improving and now stands at 0.7x.

The management highlighted the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA’s) estimate of transmission capex of Rs 7.9 trillion for non-fossil capacities by FY2036, with other potential opportunities of Rs 3 trillion from undersea projects such as India-UAE/Saudi Arabia, India-Singapore, etc., and in the Brahmaputra basin (Rs 4 trillion). Near-term ISTS tenders may be around Rs 70,000 crore. This pushes the possible project pipeline to over Rs 15 trillion from an earlier Rs 9.5–10 trillion.

The targets are Rs 40,000 crore and Rs 35,000 crore of average annual capex and capitalisation, respectively, over FY29–36. BESS (battery energy storage system) may also be an opportunity. PGCIL could rack up a 50 per cent share of an estimated Rs 15 trillion pipeline, so there’s long-term revenue visibility. The rising capex commitments may lead to cuts in dividend payouts.

Gross fixed assets have crossed Rs 3 trillion, with a 10-year asset base CAGR of 10 per cent. The Khavda-Nagpur HVDC (Rs 35,000 crore) is part of this pipeline and is under execution. No price escalation is expected on TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) projects. Any additional tariff may be approved by CERC for force majeure or land compensation cost increases.

PGCIL claims system availability at 99.84 per cent with trippings at a record-low 0.25 per line (one trip every four years). PGCIL uses AI-based defect detection and drone patrolling. New project execution timelines have been revised to 30–36 months for fewer slippages.

Execution momentum has picked up, with transmission line and capacity additions beating targets by large margins in CY26 after PGCIL missed targets in the first three quarters. Up to FY32, the NEP targets 6,48,200 ckm of transmission network and 2,411.9 GVA of transformation capacity, implying 4.3 per cent and 9.1 per cent CAGR, respectively, over FY26–32 (February 2026 actuals are at 5,03,700 ckm and 1,428.9 GVA, respectively).

PGCIL has often faced issues related to RoW, availability of manpower, and supply-side constraints in transformers and reactors. Many of these have eased. Under new RoW guidelines, the government has revised land compensation values, lowering execution risk. The RoW resolution has shortened cycles. PGCIL has five skill development centres (to be scaled to seven) for training 1,400 technicians per year. More domestic capacity in transformers and reactors is also having a positive impact.

PGCIL has received MCA approval to consolidate 19 SPVs (special purpose vehicles) into two entities and is pursuing the merger of 28 wholly owned subsidiaries into two wholly owned subsidiaries. The DIPAM equity cap per merged SPV has been raised from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, with management asking for an increase to Rs 10,000–15,000 crore. This would reduce the burden of managing 78 SPVs as the pipeline scales, making governance easier.

Management prefers larger interstate projects where PGCIL’s edge in scale counts. PGCIL says it has not been competitive in BESS tenders so far, with just one win. The company is revising procurement methodology and looking for advance tie-ups with battery suppliers to optimise costs. BESS could be a big opportunity in future.