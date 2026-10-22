Sun Pharma accepts bids worth ₹7,816 crore for two five-year bonds

India's Sun Pharma has accepted bids worth an aggregate of ₹7,816 crore ($824.04 million) for two tranches of bonds maturing in five years and one day, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The company will pay annual coupon rates of 8.05% and 8.20% on the two tranches, respectively, the bankers said.

The 8.05% tranche has a put option, which allows investors to demand repayment after 17 months, they added.

The company had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day and did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on October 22: