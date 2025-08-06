Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sundaram Clayton share price down 9% as Q1 net loss widens YoY; details

Sundaram Clayton share price down 9% as Q1 net loss widens YoY; details

Sundaram Clayton shares came under pressure after the company posted mixed quarterly results, with a widening net loss offsetting improvements in operational performance.

Sundaram Clayton's Hosur plant

Sundaram Clayton, established in 1962, is a pioneer in manufacturing precision-engineered aluminium die-cast components for the global automotive industry. | Sundaram Clayton's Hosur plant

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sundaram Clayton share price: Sundaram Clayton shares were under pressure on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the scrip falling as much as 8.8 per cent to an intraday low of 1724.80 per share.
 
At 1:34 AM, Sundaram Clayton share price was trading 8.63 per cent lower at 1,727.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading  flat with a negative bias at 80,687.01 levels.
 

Why did Sundaram Clayton share price fall today?

 
Sundaram Clayton shares came under pressure after the company posted mixed quarterly results, with a widening net loss offsetting improvements in operational performance.
 
The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹58 crore in the June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), from a loss of ₹56 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
 
 
The company’s revenue, too, slipped 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹512 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹580 crore in Q1FY25.

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SMIDs slip; Transrail Lighting up 12%

Tata motors

Tata Motors Q1 preview: Profit may tank up to 50% YoY; other details inside

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap stock hits record high; up 109% against issue price. Do you own?

stock market trading

This smallcap packaging stock gains 9% on posting Q1 results; details here

Sugar

Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares lose sweetness on posting Q1 nos; stock slips 4%

 
However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 66 per cent annually to ₹16.2 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹9.8 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Ebitda margin expanded to 3.2 per cent from 1.7 per cent in the same quarter last year.
 

India operations

 
Sundaram Clayton's operations in India have scaled up smoothly following the commencement of full-scale production at its state-of-the-art Thervoy Kandigai Plant (TKP) in Chennai, the company said in a statement.
 
The plant, a mega die-casting smart factory, has witnessed a seamless ramp-up without disruptions.
 
To drive greater operational efficiency, Sundaram-Clayton is in the final stages of consolidating its three facilities  – TKP, Oragadam, and Mahindra World City –  into two major hubs including TKP and Oragadam.
 

USA operations

 
The North American market remained volatile in 2025, with continued softness in overall demand. Despite this, Sundaram Clayton views the region as a long-term strategic growth market.
 
The company’s plant in South Carolina began serial production using its 4,400-tonne die-casting machine, leading to the highest-ever quarterly revenue from the US operations at ₹79.7 crore in Q1 FY26 – a 32 per cent increase over Q1 FY25.
 

About Sundaram Clayton

 
Sundaram Clayton, established in 1962, is a pioneer in manufacturing precision-engineered aluminium die-cast components for the global automotive industry. 
 
Serving both commercial and passenger vehicle segments, the company is known for its high-quality, innovative, and sustainable solutions. 
 
With a strong focus on lightweighting, advanced manufacturing, and future-ready technologies, the company continues to be a trusted partner to leading automotive OEMs across the world.
 

More From This Section

BLT Logistics IPO

Retail investors drive demand for BLT Logistics IPO; GMP rises to 51%

stock market, trading, stocks

Nifty50 earnings estimates under pressure in July; improves slightly MoM

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI holds repo repo at 5.5%: Analysts decode impact on markets, key sectors

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Evolution of growth-inflation dynamics unlikely to permit further rate cuts

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

What's fuelling the stock price of Godfrey Phillips India? Up 106% in CY25

Topics : Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 share market BSE Sensex Indian equities Market trends BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon