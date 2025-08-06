Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Evolution of growth-inflation dynamics unlikely to permit further rate cuts

Evolution of growth-inflation dynamics unlikely to permit further rate cuts

The big surprise in this meeting was that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stuck to its economic growth projections. The MPC maintained its estimate for India's FY2026 GDP growth at 6.5 per cent

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Aditi Nayar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously maintained status quo on the policy rate as well as the neutral stance in its third monetary policy review meeting for FY2026. 
  This was somewhat surprising; we had expected the decision to tilt modestly in favour of a 25 bps rate (bps) cut in the August 2025 meeting, given the prevailing growth-inflation dynamics and the likely narrowing headroom to pare rates in the near future. 
 
However, the visible uptrend in the future inflation readings, along with sustained uncertainty around growth outcomes, is likely to have convinced the MPC to stay on hold.
 
 
India’s headline CPI inflation had eased to a 77-month low of 2.1 per cent in June 2025, led by the food and beverages (F&B) segment, even as core inflation exceeded 4.0 per cent. This was close to the lower end of the MPC’s medium term target band of 2-6 per cent. We expect the headline CPI inflation to fall below this band in July 2025, to a series-low of ~1.4 per cent, before rising thereafter. 

Unsurprisingly, the MPC pared its FY26 CPI inflation projection quite sharply to 3.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent earlier. However, in quarterly terms, the cut was limited to the Q2 and Q3 FY2026 estimates only, which were brought down by around 130 bps and 80 bps, respectively.  
The estimate for Q4 FY2026 was kept unchanged at 4.4 per cent, while the fresh projection that was issued for Q1 FY2027 was pegged at a slightly discomfiting 4.9 per cent, magnified by the low base. We broadly concur with these estimates, with the upward quarterly trajectory largely stemming from base effects.
 
The big surprise in this meeting was that the Committee stuck to its economic growth projections. The MPC maintained its estimate for India’s FY2026 GDP growth at 6.5 per cent, with no changes in the quarterly prints.  
The RBI Governor did highlight that there is uncertainty around the prospects for external demand owing to tariff-related developments, and headwinds owing to persistent geopolitical tensions and global concerns pose risks to India’s growth outlook.  
  The MPC was expected to incorporate the impact of these elements into its growth projections, thereby lowering its growth estimates, particularly for the last two quarters of the fiscal.
 
We have pared our projection for India’s FY2026 GDP following the recent tariff and potential penalty salvo to 6.0 per cent from 6.2 per cent. Moreover, we believe risks appear tilted to the downside, given the subsequent verbal deadlines being touted by the US. The extent of the economic hit will likely be accentuated if the not-yet-known penalty amount is significant, which adds to the higher-than-expected currently proposed tariff of 25 per cent, making India’s exporters uncompetitive vis-à-vis other Asian competitors.  
 
Even if a trade deal is struck in the near term, a dip in exports to the US is not ruled out in H2 FY2026, given the extent of the frontloading seen in such exports in the first six months of 2025. Moreover, private investment sentiment is sure to be damaged following the recent tariff tantrum. This would undeniably delay the private sector’s capex plans, and has underscored the reduction in our GDP growth forecast for FY2026.
 
Besides, the frontloading in the Government of India’s (GoI’s) capex in Q1 FY2026 also implies a year-on-year (YoY) contraction in the remaining quarters, in order to stay within the FY2026 capex target of Rs. 11.2 trillion. Even if this target is raised, which is our base case, the extent of the growth will likely be limited to mid-single digits vs. the 52 per cent seen in Q1 FY2026. Consequently, we expect the growth prints to taper down to slightly lower than 6 per cent in H2 FY2026, as against the MPC’s projection of 6.3-6.5 per cent for this period. 
 
The MPC has stressed upon the looming uptrend in the CPI inflation projections from August 2025 onwards while pressing the pause button on policy rates, even as it maintained its GDP growth projections. However, this suggests that a rate cut is unlikely in the October 2025 policy, as these inflation trends materialise.
 
Besides, the growth print for Q1 FY2026, which will be the only one available before the next meeting, is expected to print largely along the MPC’s forecast for the quarter, and will also not provide reason for a rate cut. 
 
An extended pause is now exceedingly likely, unless there are large surprises on the growth front, which lead to a material cut in growth projections. 
 
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head- Research & Outreach, ICRA. Views are her own.
 

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

