Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares lose sweetness on posting Q1 nos; stock slips 4%

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries shares slipped 3.5 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and logged an intra-day low at ₹355.2 per share on BSE. At 11:40 AM, Dalmia Bharat Sugar share price was down 2.25 per cent at ₹360.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.25 per cent lower at 80,506.16.
The stock declined after the company posted its Q1 results, on Tuesday, after market hours.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Q1 results
The company reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease in first-quarter net profit to ₹38 crore, as compared to ₹55 crore a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹942.87 crore, as compared to ₹960.26 crore a year ago, up 2 per cent.
Consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹86 crore, down 23 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to ₹111 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 12 per cent in Q1FY26, as compared to 9 per cent a year ago.
"Despite lower crushing in Uttar Pradesh and subdued margins in cane-based distilleries, the Company recorded a PAT of ₹38 crore and a turnover of ₹957 crore, driven by higher volumes in grain distilleries and a remarkably higher sugar NSR," said Pankaj Rastogi, whole-time director & CEO of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries management commentary
Present sugarcane crop outlook is promising basis predictions of above normal rainfall with optimal distribution, the company said.
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries expects an increase in Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of Sugar, which will support the industry.
The company expects increase in Ethanol prices for Ethanol supply year (ESY) 2025-26. This, coupled with a reduction in grain prices, would strengthen profitability of distillery segment.
About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is an Indian sugar company. The total cane crushing capacity of the company is now 43200 TCD, which makes it one of the leading sugar producers in the country. It is now a fully integrated player with 138 MW of cogeneration capacity and a distillery of 850 KLPD along with incineration boilers. It also has facilities for the processing of raw sugar. These state-of-the-art facilities serve as a role model for the sugar industry since the company has achieved excellence in plant operational metrics and holds a technological leadership position in the industry.