Tata Power gets approval to deploy 100 MW battery storage system in Mumbai

Tata Power has received regulatory approval to deploy a 100 megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) across Mumbai, according to a company statement.
India’s largest integrated power utility said the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission had cleared its plan to install the BESS across 10 locations over the next two years. The system will provide backup power to critical infrastructure such as the metro, hospitals, data centres, and the airport in the event of grid disruptions, and will also play a key role in peak load management.
The project comes at a time when Indian cities are grappling with the dual challenges of rising energy demand and the push to decarbonise. According to the statement, the system will include advanced black start capabilities, allowing faster recovery from outages and helping avoid blackouts through islanding support, wherein parts of the grid continue to operate independently.
The company said the BESS will also help reduce consumer tariffs by storing power during low-cost periods and discharging it during expensive peak hours. Additionally, the system is expected to defer capital expenditure by reducing the need for grid upgrades.
Tata Power plans to manage and monitor the entire network centrally through its Power System Control Centre, with plans to integrate the storage infrastructure with a Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) to improve operational efficiency. The system will also offer ancillary services such as frequency and voltage regulation and enhance solar energy utilisation by storing surplus daytime power.
The utility, which serves 8 lakh customers in Mumbai, is targeting carbon neutrality before 2045 and currently operates 6.7 GW of renewable energy capacity, or 43 per cent of its total portfolio of 15.6 GW, the statement said.