Transrail Lighting shares rally 8% on ₹1,085 crore order win

Transrail Lighting shares rally 8% on ₹1,085 crore order win

Transrail Lighting's stock rose as much as 7.93 per cent during the day to ₹489.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 19 this year

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Shares of Transrail Lighting soared nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday after it secured new orders worth ₹1,085 crore in the domestic market. 
 
Transrail Lighting's stock rose as much as 7.93 per cent during the day to ₹489.2 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 19 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.23 per cent higher at ₹481.5 apiece, compared to a 2.09 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:03 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their second day on Tuesday. The counter has fallen 10 per cent this year, compared to a 1.4 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Transrail Lighting has a total market capitalisation of ₹6,526.19 crore.
 
 
In an exchange filing on Monday, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company said its transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, with expertise in civil engineering, railways, and poles and lighting, has secured new orders worth ₹1,085 crore in the domestic market. 

“We are pleased to begin the financial year with this new order in our core T&D segment," Randeep Narang, managing director and chief executive officer, said in the statement. "This addition reinforces our position in the market and aligns with our strategic focus on continued growth. We remain committed to maintaining operational excellence and ensuring timely project delivery.”
 
Transrail Lighting is one of the leading Indian EPC companies mainly focused on power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures conductors and monopoles. 
 
Earlier this month, Transrail said it won a new order worth ₹240 crore for the construction of a transmission line in the international market. In that press release, it said that the company logged the highest-ever order inflows of around ₹9,400 crore in FY25, which is more than double the order inflow of FY24. 
 
Earlier, on March 19, the EPC player in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment bagged an order worth ₹1,647 crore for the T&D & Railway businesses. On February 27, meanwhile, Transrail bagged orders worth ₹2,752 crore.
 
Transrail Lighting debuted on the stock exchanges on December 27, 2024. Transrail Lighting's initial public offering (IPO) was a book-built issue of ₹838.91 crore. It combined a fresh issue of 9.3 crore shares aggregating to ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of 10.2 million shares aggregating to ₹438.91 crore by a promoter Ajanma Holdings Pvt Ltd.
 

