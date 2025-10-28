Domestic expansion, Europe recovery to drive growth for Tata Steel

There is growing optimism for Tata Steel on the back of robust domestic demand, improving European operations, and moderate valuations. A combination of capacity expansion, efficiency gains, higher asset utilisation, and better operating leverage is expected to drive margin expansion over the next few years.

While some investor concerns persist about the potential loss of iron ore mines post-FY30, Tata Steel is likely to retain its cost leadership due to non-auctioned captive mines. By the end of FY26, Tata Steel Europe is projected to turn operating profit positive, providing a major boost to consolidated performance.

Domestic capacity expansion on track