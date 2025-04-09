Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Steel shares drop nearly 4% after block deal of 2.09 million shares

Tata Steel shares drop nearly 4% after block deal of 2.09 million shares

Tata Steel's shares fell as much as 3.82 per cent during the day to ₹125.3 per share

Tata steel

Photo: Reuters

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tata Steel dropped nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after a large volume of the company's shares changed hands, according to Bloomberg. 
Tata Steel's shares fell as much as 3.82 per cent during the day to ₹125.3 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 2.58 per cent lower at ₹126.9 apiece, compared to a 0.66 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:19 AM. 
 
Following a day of gains, the shares resumed their decline on Wednesday. The stock has fallen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 5.3 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tata Steel has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.59 trillion.
 
 
Bloomberg reported that about 2.09 million shares of the Tata Group company traded in a block as soon as the markets opened for trading on Wednesday. The average price per share traded was not available. 

Also Read

The Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

FMCG stocks gain as RBI cuts FY26 inflation est; GCPL, HUL rise up to 2%

RBI

Realty, PSU Bank index down 2%; Auto outperforms after RBI cuts repo rate

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Manappuram, Muthoot slip up to 10% as RBI to review gold loan regulations

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

IT shares under pressure; Wipro, Mphasis, Coforge down by up to 5%

stock market trading

Senco Gold hits 5% upper circuit, posts highest-ever Q4 revenue in FY25

 
The large trade comes a day after the steel maker said its India production volume in Q4FY25 stood at 5.51 million tonnes, up marginally from 5.40 million tonnes at the end of Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, however, the domestic production volume fell from the 5.69 million tonnes seen in Q3FY25.
 
"For the whole financial year, Tata Steel India crude steel production increased by 5 per cent Y-o-Y to around 21.8 million tonne, upon commissioning of India's largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar and higher steel production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. In Q4FY25, crude steel production was 5.51 million tonne and lower on Q-o-Q basis due to the relining underway at 'G' blast furnace in Jamshedpur," the Tata Group company said in its stock exchange filing. 
 
Its production volume from the Netherlands plant increased to 1.63 MT year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 1.48 MT, but fell from 1.76 MT quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Production from the UK plant was nil on the back of the closure of its two blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales. Production volume from the Thailand plant, meanwhile, was flat at 0.31 MT Y-o-Y, and up from 0.26 per cent Q-o-Q. 
 
Segment-wise, Automotive & Special Products (A&SP) vertical deliveries were broadly similar Y-o-Y at 3.1 million tonne. The volumes increased by 10 per cent Q-o-Q and Tata Steel became the first Indian mill to localise high strength grade hot rolled CP780 for automotive applications, it said. 
 

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex volatile despite 25 bps rate cut by RBI; Trump tariffs in focus

Gold

Gold to face short-term pressure amid risk aversion and profit booking

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Home First Finance shares jump 4% on launching QIP to raise up to ₹1250-cr

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

65 days and counting! Nifty spends longest time below 200-DMA post Covid-19

dividend yield

Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: CRISIL, 3 others to remain in focus

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Tata Steel stock market trading Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon