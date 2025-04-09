Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: CRISIL, 3 others to remain in focus

Dividend, stock-split, rights issue: CRISIL, 3 others to remain in focus

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date on April 11, 2025, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Shares of CRISIL, Ashiana Housing, Annvrridhhi Ventures, and Enbee Trade & Finance are set to remain in the spotlight today due to their corporate announcements such as dividend, rights issue, stock split (subdivision), etc. Shares of all of these companies will trade ex-date on Friday, April 11, 2025. 
 
Notably, the Indian equity markets will remain closed for trading tomorrow, Thursday, April 10, 2025, on account of Mahavir Jayanti.
 
That said, among them, CRISIL and Ashiana Housing are set to trade ex-dividend on April 11. Notably, they have announced interim dividends of ₹26 and ₹1 per share, respectively, for their shareholders. Both companies have set the record date for April 11 to determine the shareholders' participation in these announcements.  ALSO READ | Top dividend-yield PSU shares: Coal India, ONGC, BPCL, IOC, 11 others
 
 
Meanwhile, the diversified commercial services provider Enbee Trade & Finance has announced a subdivision/stock split of ₹10 per share of the company into shares of ₹1 each. The company has set Friday, April 04, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the subdivision (stock split).
 
Annvrridhhi Ventures has announced a rights issue of 3,24,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹5 per share, aggregating to ₹48,60,00,000. Accordingly, the issue price is ₹15 per equity share (including the premium of ₹5 per share).
 
The company has set Friday, April 11, 2025, as the record date to determine the shareholders entitled to the rights issue (“Eligible equity shareholders”). The company is under Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) on the BSE.  ALSO READ | Here are 15 largecap stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields
 
The ex-date refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or subdivision (stock split). This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock split), or rights issue will not be available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries of dividends, subdivision (stock split), or rights issues are determined by the company based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.
 

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

