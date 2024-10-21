Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / TD Power up 4% on inking deal to supply traction motors to European markets

TD Power up 4% on inking deal to supply traction motors to European markets

TD Power received an initial order worth Rs 18 crore for which the delivery scheduled in April

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TD Power shares advanced 3.6 per cent in Monday's trade on the BSE to register an intraday high of Rs 420.5 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company inked a five-year deal with an Indian entity for the supply of traction motors to the European market.

At around 1:40 PM, TD Power shares were up 2.18 per cent at Rs 414.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 81,132.13 around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company around the time stood at Rs 6,475.37 crore. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

"We are pleased to inform you that the company has signed a five-year contract with an Indian entity of a Major International Company for the supply of traction motors to the European Market," the filing read.

Currently, the company has received an initial order worth Rs 18 crore for which the delivery is scheduled for April, 2025. 

TD Power expects the order's total business volume to be around Rs 300 crore over the next five years. 

On October 15, the company had won another order worth Rs 142 crore from two major international gas engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for supplying gas engine generators.

The company expects more orders in this segment over the next few quarters, it stated in its exchange filing. The company highlighted that these orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the company’s business with end use for application in grid stabilisation units, base load power and data centers. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

MicroCap stocks shine amid volatility; 1 in every 10 zoom over 10% this Oct

oil refinery, crude oil, oil

MRPL stock slumps 5% after co disappoints investors with weak Q2 show

Stock market

Hot India's private credit market faces risks as exuberance grows

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

MRO-Tek Realty gains 5% on acquiring land parcel in North Goa; details here

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Stanley Lifestyles soars 7% after investor Mukul Agrawal buys 1.58% stake


Furthermore, TD Power Systems revealed that all the generators are for the export markets and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered over the next year. 

ALSO READ: Rs 142-crore order win boosts TD Power Systems share price by 6%

TD Power Systems is an Indian company specialisng in manufacturing and providing power generation equipment and services. It focuses on turbine generators, including gas and steam turbines, and offers solutions for the power sector, including engineering, procurement, and construction services.

The company's products portfolio includes a variety of generators—such as steam, gas, hydro, wind, diesel, and gas engine generators—as well as a range of motors including induction, traction, and synchronous types.

The company also supports the energy needs of various industries, by contributing to their renewable energy initiatives and power efficiency projects.

TD Power Systems is among the leading manufacturers and suppliers of AC generators and electric motors, catering to a diverse range of industries. 

In the past one year, TD Power shares have gained 67.2 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 26 per cent during the same period. 

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 81,350, Nifty down at 24,850; Auto gains

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Amber Enterprises soars 14% ahead of Q2 results; zooms 106% in 7 months

PM Modi

Mark Mobius' excitement about India speaks volumes: PM Modi

Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading 2024: A Short Window for Long-Term Gains

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

This realty stock has surged 50% in 2 weeks; zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024

Topics : stock market trading Buzzing stocks Markets MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets share market Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty 50 NSE Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon