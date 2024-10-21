Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mark Mobius' excitement about India speaks volumes: PM Modi

Mark Mobius' excitement about India speaks volumes: PM Modi

PM Modi highlighted Mark Mobius' longstanding 'love' for India and idea of investing at least 50 per cent in the Indian stock market

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Kautilya Economic Conclave, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at the NDTV World Summit, emphasized the growth of India and global investors eyeing the Indian markets. PM Modi also pointed out Mark Mobius' longstanding 'love' for India.

"Mark Mobius is one of the many persons who loves India. His excitement about the opportunities here speaks volumes. When he suggests that global funds should invest at least 50 per cent in the Indian stock market, it carries a significant message," Modi said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This year in August, Mobius had expressed his idea of investing 50:50 in the US and India for the next 6 months, 1 year, and beyond 3 years, as per reports. 
 

Modi added that keeping in mind India's rapid growth and infrastructure build-up in the country, several global ratings agencies have upgraded India's growth forecast. He backed the claim mentioning the government's fast work in its third term. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

MRO-Tek Realty gains 5% on acquiring land parcel in North Goa; details here

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, at 81,000, Nifty at 24,750; All sector indices red

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Stanley Lifestyles soars 7% after investor Mukul Agrawal buys 1.58% stake

share market stock market trading

Netweb Technologies zooms 10%, hits all-time high on stellar Q2 show

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

This realty stock has surged 50% in 2 weeks; zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024


"Looking at India's rapid growth - the fastest in the world - and the infrastructure build-up in the country, several global ratings agencies have upgraded India's growth forecast," PM Modi said. 

He added: Our government has completed 125 days of its third term. 

"I would like to share my experiences of these 125 days with you. In this period, 30 million new homes for the poor have been approved. In these 125 days, we have also started working on infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 trillion," Modi said. 

Further, he said that there is no ill feeling for India around the world as it has friendly ties with almost all nations in the world.  

PM Modi appreciated India's efforts towards eradicating poverty while developing at the same time. 

In the era of Artificial Intelligence, India is powered by another AI — Aspirational India — which accelerates the country's growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. 

PM Modi said that India will use technology in every sector to boost the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) 

"This is the era of AI and the future of the world is linked with it. India is powered by two AIs. For the world, it is Artificial Intelligence but in India, it's Aspirational India plus Artificial Intelligence. When the two meet, it accelerates India's growth," he said at at the summit.

PM added there is no scope for rest as his government works to make India's dreams come true. 

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

LIVE: Supreme Court grants 2 weeks more to expert panel to file report on NEET-UG reforms

PM Modi

India emerging as ray of hope amid global uncertainty, says PM Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

'Battle not finished': Amit Shah remembers fallen police personnel

Renewable

Waaree Energies' IPO capitalises on a 357% rise in renewable stock in India

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 1,550 cr expansion of Bagdogra Airport

Topics : Narendra Modi BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Indian markets stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon