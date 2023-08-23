Everstone Capital exits SJS Enterprises by selling remaining 29.5% stake

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Private equity firm Everstone Capital said on Wednesday it has fully exited India's SJS Enterprises by selling its remaining 29.5% stake in the company.

The stake was bought by investors including some Indian mutual funds, an Everstone spokesperson said, adding that the firm made $66 million from the sale.

SJS Enterprises makes a wide range of aesthetics products catering to segments including two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, consumer durables and appliances.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Writing by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

