Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.33%)
65433.30 + 213.27
Nifty (0.26%)
19447.20 + 50.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.44%)
5455.30 + 77.25
Nifty Midcap (0.39%)
38694.65 + 150.35
Nifty Bank (1.10%)
44479.05 + 485.80
Heatmap

Everstone Capital exits SJS Enterprises by selling remaining 29.5% stake

The stake was bought by investors including some Indian mutual funds, an Everstone spokesperson said, adding that the firm made $66 million from the sale

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Private equity firm Everstone Capital said on Wednesday it has fully exited India's SJS Enterprises by selling its remaining 29.5% stake in the company.
The stake was bought by investors including some Indian mutual funds, an Everstone spokesperson said, adding that the firm made $66 million from the sale.
SJS Enterprises makes a wide range of aesthetics products catering to segments including two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, consumer durables and appliances.
 
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, Writing by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

Also Read

Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits

Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Glenmark Pharma, Union Bnk, SJS, Paytm, RITES

Gen Atlantic, Advent Int soon to acquire Everstone's Burger King stake

Varun Beverages Q2 results: Net profit rises 26.2% YoY, revenue up 13.5%

New Delhi city warns Uber, Ola on use of bike taxis, says official

Print media multibagger stock hits 5-yr high; has zoomed 112% in 3 mths

L&T, MTAR: Chandrayaan-3 component makers reach for the sky at the bourses

HAL gains 3% to cross Rs 4,000-mark; stock touches fresh lifetime high

Are equity markets pricing in rupee weakness and related risks?

Atul Auto zooms 19% on heavy volumes, hit highest level since May 2018

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Everstone SJS Enterprises

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon