This aerospace & defence stock skyrocketed 16% in a day, 36% in one month

Shares of DCX Systems rose 16 per cent hitting its 52-week high at Rs 440.40 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company on Monday received an order worth Rs 1,250 crore from L&T for the manufacture and supply of electronic modules.

The order has to be executed over a three-year period, the company said in an exchange filing.

DCX Systems specialises in system integration and manufactures a wide range of cables, wire harness assemblies, and engages in kitting services.

In the fourth quarter of 2023-2024, DCX Systems Ltd reported a significant rise in revenue, increasing by 46.56 per cent compared to the same period last year, totaling Rs 762.51 crore.

In terms of net profits, it recorded a decline of 19.89 per cent year-on-year, amounting to Rs 32.95 crore for Q4FY24. However, on a quarterly basis, the company experienced a substantial increase in net profits, rising by 146.26 per cent since the previous three months.

DCX Systems Ltd's profit margins fell by 45.34 per cent year-on-year to 4.32 per cent in Q4 2023-2024.

The small company has total market cap of 4,778 crore and is presently trading at a price to earnings multiple of 62.02 with an earning per share of Rs 6.11.

The stock price of the company has zoomed 36.4 per cent in the last one month, while rallying by 69.5 per cent in the last one year.

At 10:14 AM; the stock of the company was trading 13.19 per cent higher at Rs 429.15 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down marginally by 0.05 per cent at 79,437 levels.