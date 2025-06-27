Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
This EV bike maker's shares rose 8% as arm expanded Sri Lanka portfolio

This EV bike maker's shares rose 8% as arm expanded Sri Lanka portfolio

Rattanindia Enterprises shares spiked 8 per cent after arm Revolt Motors expanded its its Sri Lanka portfolio with the launch of RV1 and RV1+

Buoyed up by distribution expansion, a bevy of new launches, and the entry of Honda Motorcycles with electric Activa, two-wheeler manufacturers are confident that electric scooter (e-scooter) penetration could rise to a fourth or fifth of the total

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

RattanIndia Enterprises shares jumped 8.1 per cent in trade on Friday, logging an intraday high at ₹65.46 per share on BSE. At 10:31 AM, RattanIndia Enterprises share price was trading 4.53 per cent higher at ₹63.26 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 83,784.49. 
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹8,744.24 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹92.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹37.45 per share.
 
In one year, RattanIndia Enterprises shares have lost 28 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6 per cent.

Why were RattanIndia Enterprises shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after the company informed investors that its subsidiary, Revolt Motors is expanding its Sri Lanka portfolio with the launch of RV1 and RV1+ at EV Motor Show Colombo 2025. 
 
 
The launch is set to strengthen Revolt Motors' international presence.  The unveiling is scheduled from June 27, 2025, to June 29, at EV Motor Show Colombo 2025, Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo.

According to the filing, following the successful rollout of the RV400 and BRZ in the Sri Lankan market on November 26, 2024, the addition of RV1 and RV1+ marks the next phase of Revolt’s product expansion in the region. The launch reinforces the brand’s commitment to broadening its electric mobility footprint across key international markets, starting with South Asia.

About RattanIndia Enterprises

RattanIndia Enterprises is the flagship company of the RattanIndia Group, focused on building and scaling new-age, technology-led businesses in India. The company is driving innovation across high-impact sectors including Electric Mobility (Revolt Motors), E-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), Fashion Brands (Neo Brands), Fintech, and Drones (Neosky). With a strong commitment to transformative technologies and digital-first models, RattanIndia Enterprises aims to positively impact the lives of over a billion Indians and shape the future of how India moves, shops, and connects

About Revolt Motors

Revolt Motors is an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer based in India, specialising in AI-enabled electric motorcycles. Revolt Motors is committed to promoting sustainable mobility solutions and has expanded its presence across the countries.

Topics : Revolt Motors Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

