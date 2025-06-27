Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Western Carriers shares jump 6% on ₹230 crore order from Jindal Stainless

Western Carriers shares jump 6% on ₹230 crore order from Jindal Stainless

Western Carriers shares rose 6 per cent on Friday after securing a ₹230 crore work order from Jindal Stainless Limited

Trading

Western Carriers stock rose as much as 5.75 per cent during the day

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Western Carriers (India) Limited rose another 6 per cent on Friday, on securing a work order from Jindal Stainless Limited for the second straight day. 
 
The logistics solution provider's stock rose as much as 5.75 per cent during the day to ₹121 per share, the highest level since January 6 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 3.3 per cent higher at ₹118.2 apiece, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:22 AM. This rally comes a day after the stock rallied as much as 11 per cent on Thursday. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their sixth straight day on Friday, gaining nearly 15 per cent in the process. From its April lows, the stock has surged nearly 72 per cent. The counter has risen 7.8 per cent this year, compared to an 8.12 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Western Carriers has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,254.56 crore, according to BSE data.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Western Carriers bags work order from Jindal Stainless 

The company secured a ₹230 crore work order from Jindal Stainless for a three-year integrated EXIM logistics contract, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. 
 
The deal includes rail transportation of containers from various ports to JSL’s plant siding, customs clearance at its Jajpur facility, return movement of empty and export-laden containers, and last-mile delivery to designated container freight stations or shipping line yards, it said. 

Also Read

paints, paint sector

Akzo Nobel India zooms 8% as JSW Paints to buy majority stake for ₹9,400 cr

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

360 One Wam up 3% after New World Fund buys over 2 mn shares via bulk deal

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing gets new 'Buy' from UBS on above average growth; stock up 2%

Vedanta

Vedanta shares rise 2% in trade after inking $600 mn facility agreement

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Hitachi Energy share price pops 2% on securing deal from Power Grid Corp

 
Securing this prestigious contract from Jindal Stainless Limited is a strong endorsement of Western Carriers' proven execution capabilities and trusted partnership, said Rajendra Sethia, chairman and managing director, Western Carriers. "These back-to-back significant orders not only
highlight our operational excellence but also reaffirm our strategic position as a preferred end-to-end logistics partner for India’s leading industrial houses."
 
On Wednesday, the company said that it secured an ₹558 crore work order from Jindal Stainless for the transportation of slabs, coils, and sheet plates in DSO containers to various destinations across India. Earlier this month, it received a work order worth about ₹27.73 crore from Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) for hiring and trip basis of trailers for container movement inside the JSL plant in Jajpur. 

About Western Carriers

Western Carriers (India) Ltd is among India’s leading asset-light, multi-modal logistics providers with a strong focus on rail-based transport. Leveraging a scalable, technology-driven model, Western Carriers offers customised end-to-end 3PL and 4PL logistics solutions that seamlessly integrate road, rail, water, and air transport, along with a suite of value-added supply chain services.
 

More From This Section

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Mid, Smallcaps rally; benchmarks flat; Adani Total, Vi, Akzo Nobel zoom up to 7%

real estate, luxury homes

Mahindra Lifespace shares up 5% on securing redevelopment project in Mulund

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Mayasheel Ventures makes positive market debut; shares list at 23% premium

Safe Enterprises IPO listing

Safe Enterprises shares list at 9% premium on NSE SME, beat IPO GMP outlook

ipo market listing share market

Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Markets insights Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon