Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

As crude oil prices rise, rupee falls 5 paise to 83.54 against US dollar

Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities, wherein benchmark indices touched all-time high levels and significant foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the fall

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

The rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.49 against the US dollar on July 3. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.54 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices.
Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities, wherein benchmark indices touched all-time high levels and significant foreign fund inflows supported the rupee and restricted the fall.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 83.52 and lost further ground to trade at 83.54 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a fall of 5 paise from its previous closing level.
On Wednesday, the rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.49 against the US dollar.
"Though the equity markets are shining bright, the Indian rupee has been trading flat to weaker, despite a drop in the dollar towards 105.04 and US 10-year yields touching 4.35 per cent, post the US service PMI data and ADP non-farm employment change data were weaker than expected," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.
According to Pabari, crude oil prices have risen nearing $87 per barrel and this acted as a counterweight, limiting the rupee's gains.
"However, stronger fundamentals, robust inflows, and equity markets at an all-time high are clashing with temporary external pressures. As these external factors dissipate, the Indian Rupee is poised to gain strength," Pabari added.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Record highs! Sensex tops 80,300, Nifty nears 24,400; IT, metal stocks shine

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty climbs above 24,400 led by ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA

Explained: Sebi order on MII charges; Impact on stock brokers, investors

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

This shipbuilding stock has zoomed 108% from June low; m-cap hits Rs 1 trn

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stock outlook: Here's what the F&O data, technical charts suggest

Suryoday SFB

Q1 biz update: Suryoday SFB up 6% as Q1 loans grow 42% Y-o-Y, deposits 48%

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 105.36.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.55 per cent to $86.86 per barrel.
In the domestic equity market, Sensex breached the historic 80,000-mark and Nifty scaled fresh lifetime highs in early trade. The BSE Sensex was trading 224.79 points, or 0.28 per cent higher at 80,211.59 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 67.80 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 24,354.30 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 5,483.63 crore, according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, according to an official of S&P Global Ratings, a sovereign rating upgrade for India in the next 24 months is possible if the central government is able to prudently manage its finances and bring down the fiscal deficit to 4 per cent of GDP.
S&P Global Ratings Director, Sovereign Ratings, YeeFarn Phua, said the trigger for an upgrade would be the government (Centre + states) deficit falling below 7 per cent of the GDP, and a lot of this would have to be driven by the central government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.53 against US dollar during early trade

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee falls 12 paise to 83.56 against US dollar during early trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Forex reserves rise by $810 mn to $653.7 bn as on June 21: RBI data

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu govt to establish international airport in Hosur: CM MK Stalin

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Rupee appreciates 8 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade

Topics : US Dollar Indian rupee India GDP S&P global Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon