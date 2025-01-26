Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / Tractor sales fall 1.5% to 901,668 units in 2024 amid weak H1 demand

Tractor sales fall 1.5% to 901,668 units in 2024 amid weak H1 demand

2024-25 financial year growth pegged at 6-7 per cent

Farm, Farming, Tractor

The second half of the year was supported by strong monsoons and higher minimum support prices. With higher incomes, rural purchasing power grew. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tractor sales dipped marginally by 1.5 per cent in calendar year 2024 to 901,668 units as the first half of the year saw a decline in demand, according to data from the Tractor and Mechanisation Association (TMA). However, things improved in the second half as healthy reservoir levels supported rabi crop acreage, leading to a positive outlook for this year.
 
Hemant Sikka, president, farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, told Business Standard that tractor sales between April and December 2024 showed an increase of 5 per cent year-on-year, supported by the timely arrival of pre-monsoon showers along the west coast, which created positive momentum for the kharif planting season. “Healthy reservoir levels have supported rabi crop acreage. Due to the favourable outlook for the rabi season, tractor sales are expected to grow in Q4, and we expect the industry to end the year with a growth outlook of 6–7 per cent,” Sikka added.
 
 
Tractor volumes saw a boost during the festive month of October when sales grew by 22 per cent to 144,675 units. After dipping slightly in November, volumes picked up again in December to 50,993 units, a growth of around 14 per cent.
 
The second half of the year was supported by strong monsoons and higher minimum support prices. With higher incomes, rural purchasing power grew.
 
As such, 2024 has been a dynamic year for the tractor industry as it started with El Niño conditions but eventually paved the way for healthy monsoons.

Raman Mittal, joint managing director, International Tractors Limited, which sells the Sonalika brand of tractors, highlighted, “The year 2024 has been a dynamic one for the tractor industry. While the year began with a slow start, improving El Niño conditions paved the way for a healthy monsoon season. Water reservoir levels surged significantly, surpassing the 10-year average long-period average (LPA) in the southern (38 per cent), western (31 per cent), and central (17 per cent) regions.”
 
He added, “This, coupled with kharif acreage reaching a five-year high of 110.85 million hectares, boosted positive sentiments and led to robust tractor sales during the festive season, driving the industry's recovery.”
 
As for this year, favourable La Niña conditions, typically associated with strong rabi crop production, are expected to further enhance crop acreage against the backdrop of a low base year and a strong southwest monsoon. “We expect the industry to remain positive in Q4 FY25 owing to sustained demand and favourable market conditions,” Mittal said. 
  2024 Domestic Sales 2023 Domestic Sales % Change
Jan 55589 65635 -15.31
Feb 43277 62367 -30.61
Mar 63755 82856 -23.05
Apr 76945 79288 -2.96
May 82948 82907 0.05
Jun 101981 98422 3.62
Jul 59529 58583 1.61
Aug 50134 53249 -5.85
Sep 100542 96934 3.72
Oct 144675 118232 22.37
Nov 71300 72266 -1.34
Dec 50993 44735 13.99
To​tal 901668 915474 -1.51
  Source:  Tractor and Mechanization Association

