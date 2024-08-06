Business Standard
Triveni Turbines stock zooms over 6% after strong Q1FY25 results

This upward move followed the company's report of a 31.9 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Shares of Heavy Electrical Equipment Triveni Turbines rallied over 6 per cent to Rs 634.40 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This upward move followed the company's report of a 31.9 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

On Monday, August 5, 2024, Triveni Turbine reported its consolidated PAT for Q1FY25 at Rs 80.41 crore, up 31.9 per cent from Rs 60.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 463.3 crore, up 23 per cent Y-o-Y, as against Rs 376.42 crore reported in the June quarter of FY24.
The company's total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 374.85 crore compared to Rs 311.13 crore reported in Q1FY23.

Triveni Turbine's board of directors also fixed Friday, September 6, 2024, as the Record Date for determining the members entitled to receive the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. "The payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or before Saturday, October 11, 2024," the company said in the regulatory filing.

The board had earlier recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.30 or 130 per cent per fully paid-up equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Triveni Turbines caters to diverse sectors with a wide range of steam turbine products built to suit customer requirements. The company's services encompass Parts, Sales, and Service, spanning a wide spectrum of industries. Triveni Turbines commands a market capitalisation of Rs 20,023.07 crore on the BSE. 

The company is a constituent of the BSE 500 index. Triveni Turbines shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 80.45 times with an earnings per share of Rs 7.40.

Shares of Triveni Turbines reached a 52-week high of Rs 675 on June 3, 2024, while they fell to a 52-week low of Rs 311.85 on October 26, 2023, on the BSE.

At around 01:10 PM, the company's shares were trading at Rs 629.90, up 5.86 per cent from the previous close of Rs 595.05 on the BSE.

The BSE analysis reflects that the company's shares have offered a return of 48.29 per cent in the last six months, 59.35 per cent in the last year, and a whopping 233.86 per cent in the last two years to its investors.


 

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

