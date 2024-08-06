Business Standard
HCC's stock price tanks 5% after reporting a net loss of Rs 2.5 cr in Q1

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) fell up to 4.81 per cent to Rs 46.62 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday deals

In March, HCC said it would raise ~1,750 crore through monetisation of claims through a transaction with BlackRock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) fell up to 4.81 per cent to Rs 46.62 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals. This came after the company reported a net loss of Rs 2.5 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2024-24 (Q1FY25).

Mumbai-based construction giant Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Monday reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,816 crore for the June quarter. This reflects a 5.73 per cent decline year-over-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1,926 crore in Q1FY24. However, sequentially revenues consolidated rose by 2.36 per cent. 
The company posted a net loss of Rs 2.5 crore, reversing from a net profit of Rs 43.6 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

HCC's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margins, excluding other income, were reported at 8.4 per cent, down from 15.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year. 

For Q1FY25, standalone revenue of engineering and construction business stood at Rs Rs 1,265.7 crore, an 2.5 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 1,230.9 crore in Q1FY24. 

Standalone Net Profit stood at Rs 22.7 crore in Q1FY25 versus Rs19 Cr in Q1 FY24 with an Ebitda margin of 12.6 per cent  in Q1 FY25 compared to 12.6 per cent in Q1FY24, the company said in an exchange filing. 

HCC offers comprehensive turnkey construction solutions for hydro power projects. Their services encompass design and detailed engineering, procurement, civil works, hydro electrical and electro-mechanical installations, as well as control and instrumentation systems.

The market capitalisation of HCC  is Rs 7,938 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It falls under the BSE SmallCap category. The company’s stock is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 45.11 times with an earning per share of Rs 1.09.  

At 12:46 PM; the share price of the company was down 3.67 per cent at Rs 47.18 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex soared by 0.48 per cent to 79,134 levels. 

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

