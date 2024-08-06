Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Brigade Ent climbs 11% on healthy Q1FY25 results; profit more than doubles

The share price rose after the company reported a strong set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25).

real estate

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brigade Enterprises stock zooms: Shares of Brigade Enterprises rallied as much as 10.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of 1,246.80 per share on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. 

However, at 12:25 PM, shares of the company were off highs and were trading 5.57 per cent higher at Rs 1,187 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.70 per cent higher at 79,312.57 levels.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The share price rose after the company reported a strong set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25).

The company’s consolidated profit attributable to the owner rose 117.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 83.7 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 38.5 crore in the June quarter of FY24. 

The revenue from operations, also known as topline, jumped 65 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,077.7 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 654 crore in Q1FY24. 

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 67.4 per cent annually to Rs 292.6 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 174.8 crore in Q1FY24. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, L&T, TCS push Sensex 550 points higher; Nifty Realty, Metal up 2%

Unicommerce eSolutions IPO opens today: GMP up 23%; Should you subscribe?

What will retail investors, HNIs do after the August 5 stock market crash?

Crisis in Dhaka: Strategies for stocks of companies related to Bangladesh

FirstCry IPO opens today: 7 things to know before you bid for the issue


Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 50 basis points (bps) to 27.2 per cent in the June quarter of FY25, from 26.7 per cent in the June quarter of FY24. 

"Real estate segment continued to be the primary driver of our growth, while other segments made healthy contributions. We believe that our diverse portfolio will help us capitalise on emerging opportunities. We will be holding the 17th edition of our annual event Brigade Showcase from August 9-11, 2024. With the focus largely on sustainability, visitors can expect to learn about our eco-friendly practices, energy-efficient designs, and commitment to creating sustainable living spaces. It is an opportunity for prospective homebuyers to explore over 20 exceptional Brigade projects, including integrated townships, apartments, villas, and plots, ranging from Rs 49 lakh to Rs 21 crore in the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

In a separate announcement, the company said, Brigade Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Brigade Tetrarch Private Limited, has entered into a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) agreement to develop a 1.4 million square feet leasable office space. The proposed commercial development is expected to generate an annual lease income close to Rs 100 crore per year, with an investment of close to Rs 750 crore.

The Brigade Group is among India’s leading property developers with over three decades of expertise in building positive experiences for all stakeholders. 

Set up in 1986, the company has developed many landmark buildings and transformed the skyline of cities across South India, namely – Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with developments across the Residential, Commercial, Retail, Hospitality and Education sectors. 

Since inception, Brigade has completed over 275 buildings amounting to over 80 million sq. ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio. 

Also Read

Schneider Electric's stock zooms 10% after robust Q1FY25 performance

Angel One stock up 3% on strong July biz update; client base surges 65% YoY

Motherson Sumi Wiring deserves rich valuations, say analysts post Q1 show

Marico stock dips 4% on profit booking post Q1 results; Bangladesh unrest

BLS International jumps 9% on stellar June qtr show; Q1 profit rises 70%

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE BSE MidCap BSE SmallCap S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equity markets Brigade Enterprises Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon