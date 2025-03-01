Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tuhin Kanta Pandey assumes charge as Sebi chairperson for 3 years

Tuhin Kanta Pandey assumes charge as Sebi chairperson for 3 years

An IAS officer from the 1987 Odisha cadre, he has been serving as the Finance Secretary and Secretary of the Department of Revenue; his tenure will span three years from the date he assumes office

Tuhin Kanta Pandey at Sebi

Tuhin Kanta Pandey (centre) at Sebi

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tuhin Kanta Pandey arrived at Sebi office in Mumbai on Saturday to assume charge as its new chairperson. Pandey has been appointed as the 11th chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a tenure of three years.
 
A seasoned finance bureaucrat, Pandey succeeds Madhabi Puri Buch, who completed her term as Sebi's first female chairperson on Friday, February 28, 2025.
 
According to a notification issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on February 27, the Cabinet approved Pandey’s appointment as Sebi chief. An IAS officer from the 1987 Odisha cadre, he has been serving as the Finance Secretary and Secretary of the Department of Revenue. His tenure at Sebi will span three years from the date he assumes office.
 
 

Sebi leadership change amid market volatility

 
Pandey steps into the role at a time when the Indian stock market is under pressure, influenced by sustained outflows from foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Since January 2025, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out over Rs 1 trillion, adding to market instability.
 
During her tenure, Madhabi Puri Buch spearheaded significant regulatory reforms, particularly in the derivatives market, to protect retail investors from high-risk financial products. She also focused on expanding safe investment options and introduced stricter disclosure norms for corporations and fund houses. Additionally, Buch played a key role in transitioning Indian markets toward same-day trade settlements and led major reforms in equity derivatives trading, solidifying India's position as a global leader in this segment.

Also Read

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey

Markets to policy: 11 challenges for new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

PremiumRevenue and Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

North Block to Sebi's hot seat: Market's new watchman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sebi modifies guidelines on nomination facilities in securities market

PremiumConfederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India at the CDSL & NSDL Unified Investor App in Mumbai on Thursday

Madhabi Puri Buch to hang up her boots as Sebi chief after 3-year tenure

 

Pandey’s track record in revenue, disinvestment

 
Before his Sebi appointment, Pandey was a senior official in the Ministry of Finance, overseeing the Department of Revenue. He previously served as the longest-tenured secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which manages government equity in public sector enterprises.
 
Taking charge of the revenue department on January 9, 2025, following Sanjay Malhotra’s move to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Pandey played a pivotal role in shaping Budget 2025. His contributions included tax relief measures for the middle class, amounting to Rs 1 trillion. He was also actively involved in drafting the new Income Tax Bill, aimed at replacing the outdated Income Tax Act of 1961.
 
During his tenure at DIPAM from October 24, 2019, to January 8, 2025, Pandey led multiple disinvestment initiatives, aligning with the government’s public sector enterprise (PSE) policy. This strategy sought to scale down state participation in PSEs across various industries.

More From This Section

mcap, equity market

Crash course: Benchmark indices tumble 2% after fresh US tariff shocker

PremiumCoal India

Strong volume recovery likely to drive upgrades for Coal India's stock

Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, down with Covid, to have farewell after recovery

TCS

Nifty IT index slips 4%; TCS hits 52-week low, TechM, Persistent down 6%

Premiumstock market trading

Midcaps follow smallcaps into bear territory as selloff intensifies

Topics : SEBI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon