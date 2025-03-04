Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bombay HC stays FIR against ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, others

Bombay HC stays FIR against ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, others

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Shivkumar Dige, who noted that the special court's order of March 1 was passed mechanically, without going into the details

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday ordered a stay for four weeks a special court order seeking a First Information Report (FIR) against former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief Madhabi Puri Buch and five others for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.
 
The court, in its order, stated that the "order was passed mechanically." The case pertains to the 1994 Cals Refineries stock listing fraud case.    
On March 3, Buch and three whole-time directors of Sebi-Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G, and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney—and two senior BSE officials, Pramod Agarwal, and Sundararaman Ramamurthy, moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash an order passed by a special court of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which directed the police to register an FIR against them.   
The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Shivkumar Dige, who noted that the special court's order of March 1 was passed mechanically, without going into the details. He further said that it was passed without attributing any specific role to the persons accused. The court also added that the special court's order seeking an FIR was passed on the complaint filed by Sapan Shrivastava, a media reporter, who sought investigation into the alleged offence committed by the accused
 
 
The HC noted, "Hence, the order is stayed till the next date. Four weeks is given to the complainant in the case (Sapan Shrivastava) to file his affidavit in reply to the petitions."
       

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

