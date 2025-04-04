Friday, April 04, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / 'Bull Call Spread' is your go-to strategy for Nifty50 today; here's why

'Bull Call Spread' is your go-to strategy for Nifty50 today; here's why

A breakout above 23,350 could fuel further upside towards the 23,700-23,800 range, said analyst at Kotak Securities

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suggested Strategy:
 
Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
  Expiry: 9 APR 2025
  Strikes: Buy 23400CE and Sell 23700CE
  Net Outflow: 67

  Stop Loss: 30 
 
Rationale:
 
-- The recent selling pressure from ~23,870 highs has stabilised around 23,100-23,140, which aligns with the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 21,965 to 23,870.
  -- Despite short-term volatility, the overall market structure remains constructive, with the pullback appearing as a healthy retracement within the ongoing bullish trend.
 
  -- A breakout above 23,350 could fuel further upside towards the 23,700-23,800 range.
  -- Midcap100 is signalling renewed bullish confidence. 
-- A Bull Call Spread is recommended to capitalize on the expected recovery while ensuring a well-defined risk-reward structure. 
 
(Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is a senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities.)

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

