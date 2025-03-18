Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Unicommerce eSolutions shares rise amid plans to consider security issuance

Unicommerce eSolutions shares rise amid plans to consider security issuance

Unicommerce eSolutions share price rose for the third consecutive day, despite declining 20 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent drop in the benchmark Nifty 50

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions rallied over 6.5 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade after the company planned to issue securities in its upcoming board meeting on March 20. 
 
Unicommerce Esolutions’ stock rose as much as 6.7 per cent during the intraday trade to Rs 117.6 per share, the biggest intraday rise since March 6 this year. The stock, however, pared some gains to trade 6.13 per cent higher at Rs 116.9 apiece, compared to a 0.88 per cent rise in Nifty 50 as of 10:00 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third consecutive day, despite declining 20 per cent, so far, this calendar year, compared to a 4 per cent drop in the benchmark Nifty 50. Since its listing on Dalal Street in August last year, the stock has fallen by 50 per cent. Unicommerce Esolutions currently has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,195.9 crore. 
 
In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said that its board meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025, to consider transactions involving the company, which may include the issuance of equity shares or any other securities, through any or all of various permissible methods. This may include a preferential issue, qualified institutional placement and by any other means, the statement said. 
 
It further added that the approval of shareholders shall be taken through requisite means as may be approved by the company's board.

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares extend rally, up 10% in 2 days; here's what's driving stock

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank up 3%; hits highest level in CY 2025, stock nears record high

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Coffee Day Enterprises hits 5% upper circuit on settling outstanding debt

cement

Star Cement up 4% as arm bags license for limestone block in Assam

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

What sparked 9% rally in Ircon International share on March 18? Details

Unicommerce eSolutions provides e-commerce enablement software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform in the transaction processing or nerve centre layer that enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands sellers and logistics service provider firms.
 
As of Q2 2025, Unicommerce serves 3,600 clients including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies as well as logistics provider firms. With 260 technology and partner integrations, the company has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 850 million order items managing 8,800 warehouses and 3,150 omni-enabled stores across geographies. 
 
Shipway by Unicommerce, the company's logistics automation arm, enables automated shipping for faster fulfilment, serving more than 6,500 online brands. 
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 750 pts; Nifty at 22,740; Financials, Auto, FMCG, IT, Metal gain 1%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

VIP Ind stock may fall below this level for the first time in 30 years

ipo listing

PDP Shipping & Projects IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

Arisinfra Solutions IPO

Mainboard IPO dry spell ends, Arisinfra Solutions to open on March 20

NSE

Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors

Topics : Buzzing stocks Unicommerce Markets MARKETS TODAY Nifty stocks S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListDelhi Weather Forecast TodayStarlink Debut in India SoonIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon