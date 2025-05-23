Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Unified Data-Tech IPO day 2 update; subscription at 2x, GMP rises to 37%

Unified Data-Tech IPO day 2 update; subscription at 2x, GMP rises to 37%

Unified Data-Tech IPO subscription status Day 2: The demand was led by retail investors, who bid for over 3.83 times the reserved quota

IPO

Unified Data-Tech IPO has been subscribed 2.67 times so far

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Unified Data-Tech IPO subscription status Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of Unified Data-Tech Solutions, which opened for public subscription on Thursday, May 22, 2025, has received a muted response from investors so far. The issue was subscribed only 2.67 times, as of 10:18 AM on Friday, day 2 of the offering, according to data from the BSE SME platform.
 
The subscription was led by retail investors, who bid for over 3.83 times the reserved quota, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.83 times. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.49 times. 

Unified Data-Tech IPO GMP

Unified Data-Tech's unlisted shares were trading at ₹373 on Friday, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹100 or 36.6 per cent over the IPO issue price of ₹273, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 

Unified Data-Tech IPO details

The ₹144.47 crore issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) with promoter Hiren Rajendra Mehta offloading 5.29 million equity shares. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Monday, May 26, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Shares of Unified Data-Tech are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹260 to ₹273 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 400 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,04,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,18,400 for two lots of 800 equity shares.

Also Read

IPO

Dar Credit & Capital IPO closes today; subscription rises 17x, GMP at 26%

initial public offering, IPO

Dar Credit IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully subscribed, GMP at 25%

ipo market listing share market

Astonea Labs IPO to open for bidding on May 27: Here's all you need to know

ipo market listing share market

Blue Water Logistics IPO opens on May 27: Here's all you need to know

ipo market listing share market

Unified Data-Tech IPO opens on May 22: Check price band, GMP, key dates

 
KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any money from the public issue. 

About Unified Data - Tech

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions is a technology company specialising in system integration. It provides comprehensive IT solutions including data centre infrastructure, virtualisation, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, and secure application delivery. The company caters to a wide range of industries such as banking, finance, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT and IT-enabled services. The company is managed by promoters Hiren Rajendra Mehta and Rajendra Kantilal Mehta.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 850 pts, Nifty near 24,900; Belrise Industries IPO closes today

Premiumshare market, stock market

Why is Emkay Global constructive on Indian equities? Check why, top picks

Concor

Concor shares drop 4% as Q4 profit, revenue slip; earnings breakdown here

Bharat Electronics

Sensex rejig: Bharat Electronics shares at record high; UBS upgrades to Buy

share market, trading

Honasa Consumer shares fly 14% on Q4 results; check details here

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs BSE SME IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon