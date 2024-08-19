Small-cap stock jumps 10% to hit upper circuit on BSE today; do you own?

Urja Global shares hit upper circuit: Shares of renewable energy developer Shares of renewable energy developer Urja Global climbed 9.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 22.15 during intra-day deals on Monday. The stock, however, is still nearly 47 per cent lower than its 52-week high of Rs 41.84, which it reached on May 2, 2024, on the BSE. At the same time, nearly 44.27 lakh equity shares of the company, worth Rs 9.72 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE.

The rally in the stock price followed news that the company had announced the pre-launch of its new high-speed electric scooter, CHETNA. "Certified with the Homologation Certificate, this cutting-edge scooter is designed to cater to the modern family's needs, combining advanced technology with sleek design and safety features," Urja Global said in a regulatory filing.



The company further stated, "Building on its successful history as a manufacturer of low-speed scooters in the non-RTO segment, Urja Global Limited now enters the high-speed electric scooter market with CHETNA, a model that is fully compliant with RTO registration requirements." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are thrilled to expand our electric vehicle portfolio with CHETNA, offering both RTO registration and advanced features for our customers," said Ashish Chandel, Head of Marketing at Urja Global. "This pre-launch represents a major milestone in our mission to provide sustainable, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation options for families across the country," he added.

Urja Global Limited is one of India’s leading renewable energy developers and operators. The company is engaged in the design, consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of off-grid and grid-connected solar power plants.

As of August 19, Urja Global enjoys a market cap of Rs 1,163.35 crore on the BSE. The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the trailing 12 months stands at 0.05, while the P/E and P/B ratios are at 434.46 and 7.75 per cent, respectively, as per the BSE data.

BSE analytics reflect that the company's shares have offered moderate returns over the last year, with a gain of 7.28 per cent year-to-date. Urja Global shares have yielded a return of 1.62 per cent in the last one month and 12.20 per cent in the last one year.

Shares of Urja Global have a 52-week range of Rs 41.84 - 8.78 on the BSE.