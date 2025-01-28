Business Standard

US, Europe share markets stabilise in nervy trading after DeepSeek selloff

Behind the rout was the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model that made investors question the dominance of AI bellwethers and their suppliers

US stock futures and European shares steadied on Tuesday, after the previous day's dramatic, tech-led selloff, and investors walked back some moves to safe-haven government bonds, though traders across asset classes remained jittery.

Chipmaker Nvidia dived 17 per cent on Monday, wiping off nearly $593 billion in the biggest market capitalisation loss in histoy, and the Philadelphia semiconductor index, down 9.2 per cent, notched its biggest loss since March 2020, 

Behind the rout was the emergence of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model that made investors question the dominance of AI bellwethers and their suppliers, which have sent shares of tech names and chip firms soaring.

 

In a sign that Tuesday might be a little calmer Nvidia rose around 5 per cent in premarket trading, Nasdaq futures were 0.5 per cent higher, and European tech stocks were last flat on the day.

But it was not all calm, as selling pressure remained in Japan for a second day with Nvidia supplier Advantest now down 19 per cent in two days, and investors and strategists continued to grapple with what it all meant. [.T]

"We are on the front edge of an urgent re-evaluation of a narrative that has gripped the market for almost two years. That makes it hard to shrug off after 36 hours," said Brent Donnelly, president of trading and analytics firm Spectra Markets.

The news also will add even more investor attention to this week's earnings at Microsoft, Tesla and Meta. Executives can expect to be asked whether they still plan to spend so much on computing power.

US Treasuries, which rallied on Monday as part of the risk off move, reversed course and benchmark 10 year yields were last four basis points higher at 4.57 per cent. [US/]

European benchmark, the German 10 year Bund yield rose 2 bps to 2.55 per cent, and the broad European share benchmark the Stoxx 600 rose 0.5 per cent. [GVD/EUR] [.EU]

Safe haven currencies, particularly the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, which gained sharply on Monday as part of the risk off mood reversed course on Tuesday.

The dollar was last up 0.84 per cent on the yen at 155.78 yen, and 0.5 per cent on the franc at 0.9062. [FRX/]

While the emergence of DeepSeek, a little-known startup from Hangzhou, China, gave investors something to think about other than President Donald Trump's policies particularly on tariffs, trade tensions remained in the mix, and also supported the dollar.

New US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pushing for a gradual rise in universal tariffs starting from 2.5 per cent, and potentially up to 20 per cent, the Financial Times reported, and Trump later said that he wants "much bigger" tariffs than 2.5 per cent and is considering targeted duties on products like steel, copper and semiconductors.

There are also central bank meetings, including by the Federal Reserve, which concludes Wednesday and is expected to see them keep rates steady. The European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday.

Oil prices recovered some of Monday losses, with benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.8 per cent at around $77.69 a barrel and gold, which had slipped as investors liquidated bullion to cover losses, hovered around $2,742 an ounce.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

