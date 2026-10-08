Vedanta announces first dividend since demerger at ₹5/share; stock down 2%

Vedanta dividend: Metals and mining major Vedanta announced its first interim dividend of ₹5 per share for the ongoing financial year (FY27) on Thursday, marking its first payout since the demerger in April this year.

The total dividend paid by the Anil Agarwal-led company will be ₹1,955 crore.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Further, as intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Wednesday, October 14, 2026, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the company said. Investors must buy the shares of Vedanta on or before October 13 to be eligible for the dividend payment.

Following the dividend announcement, Vedanta shares were trading 2 per cent lower at ₹255.90 on the BSE, close to the day's low of ₹254.10. The stock had opened at ₹262.95, higher than the last close price of ₹261.20, but the broader market weakness soon pressured the metal counter.

Over 10 million shares of the company had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined as of 1.35 PM.

Having risen 18 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Vedanta shares have come under pressure in the near term and lost 6 per cent in three months.

That said, the stock is a multibagger with 218 per cent returns in three years and 264 per cent in five years.

Vedanta recently demerged its businesses into five independent listed companies. The company had set April 30, 2026, as the record date for the demerger. It issued one equity share of each of the five companies to eligible shareholders. This means shareholders of Vedanta received one share of each of the five demerged companies for every one share of Vedanta held by them as of the record date.

Going ahead, analysts expect higher commodity prices in zinc and better lead/silver volumes at subsidiary Hindustan Zinc are expected to drive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 9 per cent sequentially. Net sales are expected to rise 5.1 per cent.

Vedanta stock: Tech view

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that at the current juncture, Vedanta is trading on the verge of a breakout from its past nine-month-long congestion range. Going ahead, a cross and sustenance above 248 spot levels will be a positive development that could lead the stock towards 300 and higher levels in the near term, he said.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.